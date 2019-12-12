Freeholders Honor Departing Colleague (and New County Surrogate) Heather Darling

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Board of Freeholders gave an unofficial sendoff to Freeholder Heather Darling, who will depart the county governing board at the end of the year to take her new elected post as Morris County Surrogate.

Freeholder Director Doug Cabana lauded Darling for her efforts as a freeholder, wishing her well in her new job as fellow freeholders Kathy DeFillippo, John Krickus, Stephen Shaw and Deborah Smith gave her a round of applause.

Darling received a framed rendering of the Morris County Courthouse as a parting gift.

Darling, speaking at the freeholders’ annual holiday gathering at the County Administration Building in Morristown, thanked her colleagues for their support and thanked county employees for their hard work “to always make us all look good.”

She will start her new job as Surrogate in the new year.

