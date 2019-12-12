St. Andrew’s to perform Christmas musical

PARSIPPANY — St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 335 Reynolds Avenue, is hosting a piano concert on Sunday, December 15, at 10:45 a.m. featuring the jazzy piano styling of Don Ehrmann, Minister or Music, performing Christmas musical arrangement by several contemporary church music composers, including an original piece written by Mr. Ehrmann himself.

You are invited to come get your Christmas mood set with some Christmas groove. St. Andrew is barrier-free and welcoming to all. For more information click here or call (973) 887-6713.

