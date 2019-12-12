Morris County’s Unemployment Ranks Second Lowest in State

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County has the second lowest unemployment rate in New Jersey, behind only Hunterdon County, according to the October, 2019 figures provided by the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

The county’s 2.6 percent unemployment compares favorable to the state’s 3.3 percent unemployment rate. The county has approximately 6,800 unemployed residents according to the state report.

Morris County’s unemployment rate for October was 2.6 percent, which is unchanged from September and down from 2.8 percent one year ago, in October 2018.

In October, Morris County had the second lowest unemployment rate in New Jersey at 2.6 percent, behind Hunterdon County at 2.5 percent. Cape May County had the highest unemployment rate at 5 percent.

New Jersey’s unemployment rate for October was 3.3 percent, up from 3.2 percent in September but down from 3.5 percent one year ago, in October 2018.

Morris County’s total labor force was 261,700 in October, up from 257,900 in September and 252,300 one year ago, in October 2018.

Statewide, unemployment rates are higher mostly in the southern part of the state, ranging from 4.4 percent to 5 percent in Salem, Atlantic, Cumberland and Cape May counties, while Essex County in North Jersey also has a 4.2 percent rate.

Jobs most in demand across the state, according to the report include software developers, registered nurses, retail sales, wholesale and manufacturing sales, customer service representatives, retail sales supervisors, medical and health services managers, and secretaries and administrative assistants (excluding legal and medical).

Visit the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development website to dig much deeper into the numbers, by clicking here.

If you are seeking a job, visit NJ Career Connections or visit the Morris-Sussex-Warren Workforce Development Board website by clicking here.

