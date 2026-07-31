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Bierman Autism Centers to Hold Touch-a-Truck and Grand Opening Celebration in Parsippany

Parsippany Volunteer Fire Department District 6
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — Bierman Autism Centers will celebrate the opening of its new Parsippany center with a free touch-a-truck event on Saturday, August 15, from 10:00 a.m. to noon.

The parking lot at the center’s new location, 2001 Route 46, Suite 100, will be filled with fire trucks, police cars, construction vehicles and more for children to climb into and explore. Families will also be able to tour the new space and meet the team that will serve children in Parsippany.

The event is free, sensory-friendly, and designed specifically for children with autism ages two to nine, though all are welcome to attend. In addition to the vehicles on display, the event will include activities and games for all ability levels, snacks, and a quiet sensory-friendly comfort zone available throughout the morning for children who need a break.

Space is limited, and families are encouraged to register in advance by clicking here.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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