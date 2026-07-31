Bierman Autism Centers to Hold Touch-a-Truck and Grand Opening Celebration in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — Bierman Autism Centers will celebrate the opening of its new Parsippany center with a free touch-a-truck event on Saturday, August 15, from 10:00 a.m. to noon.

The parking lot at the center’s new location, 2001 Route 46, Suite 100, will be filled with fire trucks, police cars, construction vehicles and more for children to climb into and explore. Families will also be able to tour the new space and meet the team that will serve children in Parsippany.

The event is free, sensory-friendly, and designed specifically for children with autism ages two to nine, though all are welcome to attend. In addition to the vehicles on display, the event will include activities and games for all ability levels, snacks, and a quiet sensory-friendly comfort zone available throughout the morning for children who need a break.

Space is limited, and families are encouraged to register in advance by clicking here.