Parsippany Man Faces Attempted Murder Charge After Shootout With Federal Agents During Drug and Firearms Raid

PARSIPPANY — A Parsippany man is facing federal charges that could result in a life prison sentence after authorities say he opened fire on federal agents executing a search warrant at his Kingston Road residence, triggering an extended exchange of gunfire that placed a neighborhood on alert and left an officer’s bulletproof vest damaged by a projectile.

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Maloy Amador, 43, was charged by federal complaint with attempted murder of a federal officer, discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, possession of firearms by a convicted felon, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, when federal law enforcement officers arrived at Amador’s residence at 363 Kingston Road to execute a court-authorized search warrant as part of an ongoing narcotics and firearms investigation. Authorities said that after officers entered the residence, Amador allegedly fired a gun at law enforcement personnel.

Federal officials said the confrontation quickly escalated into an extended exchange of gunfire between Amador and law enforcement officers. During the standoff, Amador was struck in the arm before ultimately surrendering and being taken into custody.

According to court documents, one of the officers who entered the residence later discovered fragments of a projectile embedded in the officer’s bulletproof vest. Investigators determined the fragments were from a bullet allegedly fired by Amador during the confrontation. The protective vest is believed to have prevented a potentially fatal injury.

Following the arrest, law enforcement officers conducted a search of the residence and recovered narcotics and multiple firearms, including several assault-style rifles. Federal prosecutors allege the evidence recovered further supports both the narcotics and firearms charges filed against Amador.

Amador appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge José R. Almonte in Newark Federal Court on August 14, 2025 and was ordered detained pending further court proceedings.

If convicted, Amador faces severe penalties. The attempted murder charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. The firearm charge related to discharging a weapon during a crime of violence carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a potential maximum sentence of life imprisonment. The felon-in-possession charge carries up to 15 years in prison, while the narcotics charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years. Federal authorities also noted that the combined charges could result in fines totaling as much as $1.5 million.

“Violence against federal law enforcement officers will not be tolerated in New Jersey,” Acting U.S. Attorney Alina Habba said in announcing the charges. “Those who use violence against law enforcement officers will be prosecuted using the toughest criminal statutes and penalties available.”

The investigation involved multiple federal, state, and local agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, United States Customs and Border Protection, New Jersey State Police, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department.

The arrest also revived memories of a previous standoff involving Amador. In 2008, Amador was arrested following a six-hour armed standoff at the same Kingston Road residence after allegedly threatening his girlfriend and holding her against her will while armed with firearms.

Editor’s Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.