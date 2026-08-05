New Jersey Indian American Association to Host Independence Day Celebration

PARSIPPANY — The New Jersey Indian American Association will host an Independence Day celebration on Saturday, August 15, marking the 80th anniversary of India’s independence and the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The community celebration, themed “Unity, Culture and Freedom,” will take place at Smithfield Park, Field A, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Mayor Pulkit Desai will join organizers for the event.

The program will include remarks from dignitaries, recognition of sponsors and volunteers, and a lineup of cultural performances showcasing traditional music and dance. A Zumba-led group fitness segment will serve as the event’s grand finale, followed by an open dance floor featuring Bollywood music for all attendees.

Food vendors will be on site offering a variety of dishes, and organizers are encouraging attendees to support local businesses. Guests are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets, as seating will not be provided, and to use designated trash bins to help keep the park clean.

A group photograph session with the mayor is also planned to mark the occasion.

Sponsorship opportunities remain available at the Platinum, Diamond, Gold, Silver and Well-Wisher levels, with booth rentals priced at three hundred dollars for one booth and five hundred dollars for two booths.

For more information, residents may contact event organizers Rajnikant Patel at (973) 615-5935, Inder Singh at (201) 673-0697, Jeegnash Kothari at (973) 216-6166, Danny Desai at (973) 930-0161, Mahesh Prajapati at (551) 580-8006, Kavita Ande at (862) 207-9440, Kamal Kapadia at (201) 748-9944, Mitesh Trivedi at (585) 259-9203, or Dr. Krishna Patel at (973) 462-5109.