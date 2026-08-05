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New Jersey Indian American Association to Host Independence Day Celebration

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — The New Jersey Indian American Association will host an Independence Day celebration on Saturday, August 15, marking the 80th anniversary of India’s independence and the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The community celebration, themed “Unity, Culture and Freedom,” will take place at Smithfield Park, Field A, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Mayor Pulkit Desai will join organizers for the event.

The program will include remarks from dignitaries, recognition of sponsors and volunteers, and a lineup of cultural performances showcasing traditional music and dance. A Zumba-led group fitness segment will serve as the event’s grand finale, followed by an open dance floor featuring Bollywood music for all attendees.

Food vendors will be on site offering a variety of dishes, and organizers are encouraging attendees to support local businesses. Guests are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets, as seating will not be provided, and to use designated trash bins to help keep the park clean.

A group photograph session with the mayor is also planned to mark the occasion.

Sponsorship opportunities remain available at the Platinum, Diamond, Gold, Silver and Well-Wisher levels, with booth rentals priced at three hundred dollars for one booth and five hundred dollars for two booths.

For more information, residents may contact event organizers Rajnikant Patel at (973) 615-5935, Inder Singh at (201) 673-0697, Jeegnash Kothari at (973) 216-6166, Danny Desai at (973) 930-0161, Mahesh Prajapati at (551) 580-8006, Kavita Ande at (862) 207-9440, Kamal Kapadia at (201) 748-9944, Mitesh Trivedi at (585) 259-9203, or Dr. Krishna Patel at (973) 462-5109.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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