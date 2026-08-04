Mount Tabor House Tour Returns September 26

PARSIPPANY — The Mount Tabor Historical Society will hold its annual Mount Tabor House Tour on Saturday, September 26, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the organization’s largest annual fundraiser.

The self-guided, walkable tour takes visitors inside more than fifteen privately owned Victorian cottages in the Mount Tabor Historic District, a National Register community the society describes as unlike anywhere else in New Jersey. Ticket holders can wander at their own pace through hidden gardens and view the elaborate gingerbread woodwork that defines Mount Tabor’s architecture, a former Methodist camp meeting ground that has drawn visitors for more than one hundred fifty years.

Admission includes tours of more than fifteen cottages, entry to the Richardson History House, a furnished Camp Meeting Tent staffed with costumed interpreters, a quilt show inside the historic 1885 Tabernacle, and a printed self-guided tour booklet and map available at check-in.

All tours begin at the check-in table near the Old Firehouse on Simpson Avenue, where visitors pick up their printed booklet and map. Houses and gardens may be visited in any order throughout the event window.

Visitors are encouraged to park at Mount Tabor Elementary School on Park Road, where a free shuttle will run continuously from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and drop off near the Old Firehouse check-in location.

Tickets are $35 in advance, plus a $2.00 processing fee for online purchases, and $40.00 the day of the tour. Advance tickets can be purchased online through midnight, September 24. All sales are final, and tickets are not mailed; names and ticket numbers will be on the list at the welcome table. Tickets can also be purchased by mail with a check payable to the Mount Tabor Historical Society, along with a self-addressed stamped envelope, sent to Mount Tabor Historical Society – House Tour, P.O. Box 271, Mount Tabor, New Jersey 07878. Mail orders must be received by September 19, and carry no processing fee. Tickets will also be available at the welcome table the day of the tour.