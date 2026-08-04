Letter to the Editor: Parsippany Council Should Not Remove Committee Members

Dear Editor:

The Parsippany Township Council voted to remove Frank Neglia and Dr. Bhagirath Maheta from the Economic Development Advisory Committee before their terms expired. The Democratic Council members were wrong to do this.

For the 40 years that I served on the Township Council, we never removed a person serving on a committee until their appointments expired.

The only exception to this practice was for extreme absenteeism. We always felt that when a Parsippany resident is willing to devote their time to serve on a committee for the Township, the least the elected officials should do is to treat them with dignity and to thank them for their service when their term ends (if they are not going to be re-appointed).

I repeat, the Democratic Council members were wrong to do this. They should correct their error and reinstate these members.

Michael J. dePierro

Former Township Councilman