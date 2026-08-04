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Letters to the editor

Letter to the Editor: Parsippany Council Should Not Remove Committee Members

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Dear Editor:

The Parsippany Township Council voted to remove Frank Neglia and Dr. Bhagirath Maheta from the Economic Development Advisory Committee before their terms expired. The Democratic Council members were wrong to do this.

For the 40 years that I served on the Township Council, we never removed a person serving on a committee until their appointments expired.

The only exception to this practice was for extreme absenteeism. We always felt that when a Parsippany resident is willing to devote their time to serve on a committee for the Township, the least the elected officials should do is to treat them with dignity and to thank them for their service when their term ends (if they are not going to be re-appointed).

I repeat, the Democratic Council members were wrong to do this. They should correct their error and reinstate these members.

Michael J. dePierro
Former Township Councilman

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Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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