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Parsippany High School Senior Gains Real-World Experience Through Internship at Parsippany Focus

Ms. Chrissy Russell, coordinator of the Senior Internship Program at Parsippany High School, Tanisi Patel, and Frank Cahill, publisher of Parsippany Focus and owner of Zoomus Marketing. Through her internship with Zoomus Marketing, Tanisi gained hands-on experience in social media marketing, community journalism, event coverage, and coordination of the Parsippany Veteran Banners program as part of the school’s Senior Internship Program.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — Tanisi Patel, a senior at Parsippany High School, is gaining valuable hands-on experience through the school’s Senior Internship Program while interning at Zoomus Marketing, publishers of Parsippany Focus and Morris Focus.

The Senior Internship Program allows graduating seniors to step outside the traditional classroom environment and gain practical workplace experience in a career field that interests them. The program is designed to help students develop professional skills, explore career paths, and build connections before entering college or the workforce.

During her internship, Tanisi has been actively involved in enhancing the social media presence of both Parsippany Focus and Morris Focus. Her work includes helping create engaging online content, increasing community interaction across social media platforms, and assisting with digital marketing initiatives designed to expand audience reach and community awareness.

In addition to her marketing responsibilities, Tanisi has also been involved in coordinating the growing “Parsippany Veteran Banners” program, an initiative honoring local veterans through banners displayed throughout the community. The program continues to expand each year as more families participate in recognizing veterans for their service and sacrifice.

As part of her internship experience, Tanisi attended the township’s Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, assisting with event coverage as Parsippany Focus reported on the annual remembrance ceremony honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

She also attended the recent “Juice Up Your Morning” networking breakfast hosted by the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce at the Parsippany PAL. The event provided her with the opportunity to meet local business leaders, community officials, and entrepreneurs while observing the importance of networking and relationship-building within the business community.

This fall, Tanisi will continue her academic journey at Montclair State University, where she plans to major in Business Administration and Marketing. Her internship experience has already provided a strong foundation in communications, marketing, event coordination, and community engagement as she prepares for the next chapter of her education and career.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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