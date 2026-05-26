Parsippany High School Senior Gains Real-World Experience Through Internship at Parsippany Focus

PARSIPPANY — Tanisi Patel, a senior at Parsippany High School, is gaining valuable hands-on experience through the school’s Senior Internship Program while interning at Zoomus Marketing, publishers of Parsippany Focus and Morris Focus.

The Senior Internship Program allows graduating seniors to step outside the traditional classroom environment and gain practical workplace experience in a career field that interests them. The program is designed to help students develop professional skills, explore career paths, and build connections before entering college or the workforce.

During her internship, Tanisi has been actively involved in enhancing the social media presence of both Parsippany Focus and Morris Focus. Her work includes helping create engaging online content, increasing community interaction across social media platforms, and assisting with digital marketing initiatives designed to expand audience reach and community awareness.

In addition to her marketing responsibilities, Tanisi has also been involved in coordinating the growing “Parsippany Veteran Banners” program, an initiative honoring local veterans through banners displayed throughout the community. The program continues to expand each year as more families participate in recognizing veterans for their service and sacrifice.

As part of her internship experience, Tanisi attended the township’s Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, assisting with event coverage as Parsippany Focus reported on the annual remembrance ceremony honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

She also attended the recent “Juice Up Your Morning” networking breakfast hosted by the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce at the Parsippany PAL. The event provided her with the opportunity to meet local business leaders, community officials, and entrepreneurs while observing the importance of networking and relationship-building within the business community.

This fall, Tanisi will continue her academic journey at Montclair State University, where she plans to major in Business Administration and Marketing. Her internship experience has already provided a strong foundation in communications, marketing, event coordination, and community engagement as she prepares for the next chapter of her education and career.