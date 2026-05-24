Rainbow Lakes Fire House Filled with Patriotism During Memorial Day Ceremony

PARSIPPANY — Although the rain moved the annual memorial service inside to the crowded Rainbow Lakes Fire House, residents, veterans, first responders, and elected officials filled the building to honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the United States.
Charlie Engfer, serving as master of ceremonies, opened the ceremony with the following speech:
“It is my honor to be here today as we come together to remember and honor the service and sacrifice of our nation’s finest and bravest. As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not just to utter words, but to live by them.”
Memorial Day is more than the unofficial start of summer — it is a day of remembrance dedicated to the brave men and women who gave their lives while serving in the United States Armed Forces.
Across the nation, communities pause to honor those sacrifices and reflect on the freedoms preserved through their courage.
In Rainbow Lakes, despite rainy weather forcing the ceremony indoors, the crowded Fire House demonstrated the community’s deep respect and patriotism. Veterans, residents, elected officials, and first responders gathered together in solemn tribute, ensuring the memory of America’s fallen heroes continues to live on for future generations.
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.
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