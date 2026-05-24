Rainbow Lakes Fire House Filled with Patriotism During Memorial Day Ceremony

PARSIPPANY — Although the rain moved the annual memorial service inside to the crowded Rainbow Lakes Fire House, residents, veterans, first responders, and elected officials filled the building to honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the United States.

Charlie Engfer, serving as master of ceremonies, opened the ceremony with the following speech:

“It is my honor to be here today as we come together to remember and honor the service and sacrifice of our nation’s finest and bravest. As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not just to utter words, but to live by them.”

Charlie Engfer, taking on the role of master of ceremonies, skillfully led the proceedings during the Annual Memorial Service. Charlie Engfer served in the United States Marine Corps in the late 60s and early 70s.

The ceremony also included remarks and prayers from Rev. Donald Bragg, who participated in the annual Rainbow Lakes Memorial Service honoring fallen heroes.

Also participating in the ceremony was Pulkit Desai, who joined community members, veterans, and local officials in honoring the nation’s fallen heroes during the annual Rainbow Lakes Memorial Service.

Addressing the crowded Rainbow Lakes Fire House, Ann Grossi welcomed residents, veterans, first responders, and elected officials to the annual Memorial Day ceremony honoring the nation’s fallen heroes. She thanked the community for continuing the tradition of remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the United States.

Jerry Manning delivered a moving reading of “A Soldier Died Today,” reminding those gathered inside the crowded Rainbow Lakes Fire House of the sacrifices made by members of the United States military and the freedoms preserved through their service.

Representing the 116,700 Americans lost during World War I, Mike dePierro, a Vietnam Era Veteran and member of the United States Air Force, stepped forward to place a flag in remembrance of those who gave their lives defending freedom.

Representing the 407,316 Americans who lost their lives during World War II, Richard Miller, an Army National Guard Vietnam Veteran who served in the Mekong Delta from May 1969 to November 1969, solemnly placed a flag in honor of the fallen heroes of the war.

Representing the 36,914 Americans who lost their lives during the Korean War, Gordon Furlong, a United States Army Vietnam Era Veteran and former Infantry Trainer, stepped forward to place a flag in memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Representing the 58,220 Americans who lost their lives during the Vietnam War, Mark Van Dyke, a United States Navy Vietnam Veteran who served aboard Swift Boats in Vinh Thuy, stepped forward to place a flag in honor of those who never returned home.

Representing those who lost their lives in Lebanon, Grenada, and Somalia, Bob Freeman, a United States Navy Veteran who served as a Navy Corpsman, stepped forward to place a flag in honor of the service members who made the ultimate sacrifice during those conflicts.

Representing those who lost their lives during the Persian Gulf War, Iraq, and Afghanistan conflicts, Brian Estler, a United States Marine Corps Veteran who served in Iraq and Kosovo with G Company, 2nd Battalion, 25th Marines, stepped forward to place a flag in honor of the fallen service members.

Richie Sikibitski performed a moving rendition of “Taps,” bringing the annual Rainbow Lakes Memorial Day service to a solemn close as attendees reflected on the sacrifices made by America’s fallen heroes.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Council President Judy Hernandez and Councilman Matt Kavanagh joined residents, veterans, and local officials at the annual Rainbow Lakes Memorial Day service to honor the brave men and women who gave their lives in service to the nation.

Memorial Day is more than the unofficial start of summer — it is a day of remembrance dedicated to the brave men and women who gave their lives while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

Across the nation, communities pause to honor those sacrifices and reflect on the freedoms preserved through their courage.

In Rainbow Lakes, despite rainy weather forcing the ceremony indoors, the crowded Fire House demonstrated the community’s deep respect and patriotism. Veterans, residents, elected officials, and first responders gathered together in solemn tribute, ensuring the memory of America’s fallen heroes continues to live on for future generations.

The ceremony also featured the Color Guards, who proudly presented the colors as attendees stood in respect and remembrance during the annual Rainbow Lakes Memorial Day service honoring America’s fallen heroes.

The packed Rainbow Lakes Fire House was filled with residents, veterans, first responders, and local officials who gathered shoulder-to-shoulder to honor America’s fallen heroes during the annual Memorial Day service. Despite the rain forcing the ceremony indoors, the overwhelming turnout reflected the community’s deep respect and gratitude for those who made the ultimate sacrifice.