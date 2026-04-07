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Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Agenda Meeting – April 7, 2026

Councilmen Matthew Kavanugh, Paul Carfi, Jr., Matthew McGraft (standing), President Judy Hernandez and Vice President Diya Patel
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council is set to hold its Agenda Meeting on Tuesday, April 7, starting at 7:00 p.m. where several key ordinances, infrastructure investments, and committee formations will be discussed.

Click here to download the agenda.

The meeting will include second readings and public hearings on multiple ordinances, including updates to emergency medical service billing procedures and a zoning amendment that would expand the definition of personal services to include tattoo establishments.

Council members will also review an ordinance to exceed municipal budget appropriation limits and establish a cap bank for the 2026 calendar year, a move that could impact future financial planning.

A significant portion of the meeting will focus on a public hearing regarding a proposed public-private partnership with Utility Service Group Water Solutions, LLC. The partnership would address the rehabilitation, management, and maintenance of the township’s water storage tank assets.

Under the consent agenda, the Council is expected to consider several major purchases and initiatives, including new vehicles, equipment upgrades, infrastructure improvements, and the awarding of a contract for the township’s 2026 fireworks display.

Additionally, the Council will look to establish several new committees, including a Recreational Fields Use and Exploration Committee, a PILOT (Payment in Lieu of Taxes) Review Committee, and a Redevelopment Committee, all aimed at guiding future planning and development efforts.

On the non-consent agenda, resolutions include emergency infrastructure repairs, adjustments to public bidding thresholds, and personnel appointments, including the appointment of a Township Fire Official.

The meeting will also introduce a bond ordinance for the 2026 Road Improvements Project, which proposes $2.75 million in funding to support roadway upgrades throughout the township.

Residents will have the opportunity to participate during the public session and provide input on items before the Council.

The next regularly scheduled Township Council meeting will take place on April 21, 2026, at 7:00 p.m.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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