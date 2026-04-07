Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Agenda Meeting – April 7, 2026

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council is set to hold its Agenda Meeting on Tuesday, April 7, starting at 7:00 p.m. where several key ordinances, infrastructure investments, and committee formations will be discussed.

Click here to download the agenda.

The meeting will include second readings and public hearings on multiple ordinances, including updates to emergency medical service billing procedures and a zoning amendment that would expand the definition of personal services to include tattoo establishments.

Council members will also review an ordinance to exceed municipal budget appropriation limits and establish a cap bank for the 2026 calendar year, a move that could impact future financial planning.

A significant portion of the meeting will focus on a public hearing regarding a proposed public-private partnership with Utility Service Group Water Solutions, LLC. The partnership would address the rehabilitation, management, and maintenance of the township’s water storage tank assets.

Under the consent agenda, the Council is expected to consider several major purchases and initiatives, including new vehicles, equipment upgrades, infrastructure improvements, and the awarding of a contract for the township’s 2026 fireworks display.

Additionally, the Council will look to establish several new committees, including a Recreational Fields Use and Exploration Committee, a PILOT (Payment in Lieu of Taxes) Review Committee, and a Redevelopment Committee, all aimed at guiding future planning and development efforts.

On the non-consent agenda, resolutions include emergency infrastructure repairs, adjustments to public bidding thresholds, and personnel appointments, including the appointment of a Township Fire Official.

The meeting will also introduce a bond ordinance for the 2026 Road Improvements Project, which proposes $2.75 million in funding to support roadway upgrades throughout the township.

Residents will have the opportunity to participate during the public session and provide input on items before the Council.

The next regularly scheduled Township Council meeting will take place on April 21, 2026, at 7:00 p.m.