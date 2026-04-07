Parsippany United Methodist Church to Host “Best Roast Beef Dinner in Town”

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany United Methodist Church will host “The Best Roast Beef Dinner in Town” on Saturday, April 18, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 903 South Beverwyck Road.

Residents and visitors are invited to enjoy a hearty, home-style meal featuring sliced roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn, homemade coleslaw, a dinner roll with butter, and a choice of homemade cake desserts.

Dinner tickets will be available at the door, priced at $20.00 for adults, $17.00 for seniors (62+), and $10.00 for children ages 6–12. The event is designed to be family-friendly and accessible, with takeout orders also available for those who prefer to enjoy their meal at home.

Organizers note that the dinner is a great opportunity for the community to come together while enjoying a classic comfort meal prepared with care.

The church is fully accessible and welcomes all members of the community to attend.