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Parsippany United Methodist Church to Host “Best Roast Beef Dinner in Town”

Guests at the Parsippany United Methodist Church's annual Roast Beef fundraiser will be treated to a buffet-style dinner, where they could pile their plates high with the church's celebrated Roast Beef, mouth-watering Cole Slaw, fluffy Mashed Potatoes, flavorful Gravy, crisp Vegetables, and delectable homemade desserts.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany United Methodist Church will host “The Best Roast Beef Dinner in Town” on Saturday, April 18, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 903 South Beverwyck Road.

Residents and visitors are invited to enjoy a hearty, home-style meal featuring sliced roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn, homemade coleslaw, a dinner roll with butter, and a choice of homemade cake desserts.

Dinner tickets will be available at the door, priced at $20.00 for adults, $17.00 for seniors (62+), and $10.00 for children ages 6–12. The event is designed to be family-friendly and accessible, with takeout orders also available for those who prefer to enjoy their meal at home.

Organizers note that the dinner is a great opportunity for the community to come together while enjoying a classic comfort meal prepared with care.

The church is fully accessible and welcomes all members of the community to attend.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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