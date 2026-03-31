New Kind of Flavor Experience: Surprize Surprize Grand Opening Draws Parsippany Officials to Green Hills Plaza

PARSIPPANY — Surprize Surprize, located at 192 Parsippany Road in the Green Hills Shopping Plaza, held its ribbon cutting ceremony on Sunday, March 29.

Surprize Surprize is one of the newest tenants calling the newly rebuilt plaza home. To celebrate its grand opening, the eatery offered a free “Smackwhich” and fries to guests on opening day.

The restaurant promises a “New Kind of Flavor Experience.” According to their team, “We spell it with an ‘A’ because we deliver A-Plus flavor and quality — from our signature spicy heat to our refreshing cool downs. We are the ultimate destination for food lovers who want the best of both worlds.”

What’s on the Menu?

Surprize Surprize blends the fiery trends of the West with the timeless comforts of the East:

• Nashville Hot Chicken: The star of the menu, featuring a secret brine and a signature double-dredged crust for maximum crunch.

• Mediterranean Classics: Authentic chicken gyros and crisp falafel, drizzled with their signature white sauce.

• Hearty Rice Platters: Perfectly seasoned rice bowls topped with a choice of protein and fresh toppings.

To balance the heat, the “Chill Zone” features hand-spun milkshakes and real-fruit smoothies, offering something for every palate — whether guests prefer bold spice or mild flavors.

The ceremonial ribbon-cutting scissors, Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon, and a Township welcome plaque are displayed alongside SaprizE Saprize takeout bags ahead of the restaurant’s grand opening at the Green Hills Shopping Plaza on Parsippany Road.

Joining in the celebration were Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Pulkit Desai, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill, Council President Judy Hernández, Councilman Matthew Kavanaugh, and Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso.

Mayor Desai welcomed the new business, stating, “Today’s ribbon cutting is another great example of the continued investment and energy we are seeing throughout Parsippany. Surprize Surprize brings a unique and exciting dining experience to our community, and we are proud to welcome them to the Green Hills Shopping Plaza. We wish them tremendous success as they begin serving our residents.”

Cahill added, “Surprize Surprize is exactly the type of business we are excited to attract to Parsippany — innovative, high-quality, and focused on creating a great customer experience. The revitalization of this plaza continues to move forward, and seeing new businesses like Surprize Surprize open their doors is a strong sign of our ongoing economic growth and commitment to supporting local commerce.”