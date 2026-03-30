Spectrum 360 Representative Addresses Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills

PARSIPPANY — Members of the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills welcomed a special guest speaker at their March General Meeting, gaining insight into the impactful work of an organization dedicated to supporting individuals with autism and related challenges.

Jamie Linton, Special Events Coordinator for Spectrum 360, addressed attendees and shared the organization’s mission of providing comprehensive services in a nurturing and inclusive environment. During the presentation, Linton highlighted how Spectrum 360 empowers both students and adults to grow, learn, and thrive through specialized education programs and adult services.

The presentation also emphasized the organization’s ongoing commitment to fostering independence, personal development, and community engagement for those it serves.

In support of Spectrum 360’s mission, the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills made a donation to assist in purchasing gym equipment for the organization’s adult program. The contribution will help enhance opportunities for physical activity, health, and overall well-being for program participants.

For more information about Spectrum 360, visit their website at https://spectrum360.org