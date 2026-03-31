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Movement Is Medicine: Parsippany Cheers On Larry Grogin as He Runs 100 Marathons in 100 Days for Parkinson’s Awareness

The staff of the Embassy Suites Parsippany gives Dr. Larry Grogin a rousing send-off, waving checkered flags as he prepares to continue his 100-marathon journey across the United States. Mayor Pulkit Desai (fourth from left) joined the hotel team to show Parsippany's support for Grogin's mission to raise awareness and funds for Parkinson's disease through the Davis Phinney Foundation.
Anikait Sota
By Anikait Sota
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PARSIPPANY — When Dr. Larry Grogin laces up his running shoes, he’s not just logging miles, he’s sending a message to the millions of Americans living with Parkinson’s disease: movement is medicine.

Parsippany recently had the honor of being one of the stops on Grogin’s remarkable coast-to-coast journey. Mayor Pulkit Desai stopped by the Embassy Suites on March 24 to personally cheer on the 71-year-old runner, wishing him strength and success as he continues his trek toward California. Parsippany was proud to welcome him.

A Diagnosis That Changed Everything

The Franklin Lakes native was deep in training for a 3,000-mile cross-country run when he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2019. Rather than give up, he adapted — shortening the route to 1,200 miles and pressing forward. Now, with over 300 marathons and more than 30 Ironman triathlons already to his name, Grogin has returned to take on the full challenge: 100 marathons in 100 consecutive days. He set off from Montvale on March 26.

“This is kind of a coming back to avenge the challenge that we didn’t get to do the first round,” Grogin said.

His route will carry him through Pennsylvania, Indiana, Arizona, and nine other states before concluding in California in early July.

A Doctor Who Practices What He Preaches

Grogin has worked as a chiropractor and licensed acupuncturist since 1980. For 45 years, he has helped patients find the type of exercise they enjoy — and he believes deeply that movement causes neurotrophic growth and improves quality of life for everyone, especially those with Parkinson’s.

“Movement acts as medicine,” he says.

He is particularly passionate about addressing one of the most common barriers Parkinson’s patients face — fear. “There’s so many Parkinson’s patients that are mortified of falling down and breaking a rib and having a head injury,” he said. “Because of that, they tend not to exercise as much as they should, where they should be exercising more than is expected.”

His philosophy on facing adversity is equally direct: “If you fall down 10 times and you get up 10 times, you’re standing. With Parkinson’s, it’s so true — because you’re gonna fall down. It’s the getting up part that’s the option.”

Mayor Pulkit Desai (left) poses with Dr. Larry Grogin and a supporter at the Embassy Suites in Parsippany, cheering on the 71-year-old runner as he passes through town on his 100-marathon, 100-day journey across America for Parkinson’s awareness.

Strides for Humanity and the Davis Phinney Foundation

Grogin founded his philanthropic organization, Strides for Humanity, in the aftermath of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. For this journey, he has partnered with the Davis Phinney Foundation, which will receive all funds raised. The Foundation — named for the most decorated American cyclist in U.S. history, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s at age 35 and still rides 100 miles a day at 65 — focuses not on finding a cure, but on helping people with Parkinson’s live better through movement, sustained independence, and education.

How You Can Help

To support Dr. Grogin’s mission, visit dpf.org/runlarryrun. You can also follow his progress in real time on Strava.

Larry Grogin and Strides for Humanity remind us all that no matter what life throws your way, you can keep moving forward, one mile at a time.

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Anikait Sota
Anikait Sota
Anikait (Nick) Sota, a senior at Mountain Lakes High School, is making an impact in journalism, service, and innovation. A contributor to Parsippany Focus, Morris Focus, and Parsippany Focus Magazine, his articles have earned over 100,000 career views. As founder of the Parsippany Cube Club, he has taught 500+ students, raised $15,000 for families, and received recognition from a Congresswoman, Governor, State Senator, Assembly members, and local leaders. He founded Grantly, connecting hundreds of small business owners with vital grants. Beyond writing and entrepreneurship, Anikait speaks on AI in nonprofits—including at Kiwanis events and statewide trainings.
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