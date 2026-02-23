Township Officials Remind Residents to Clear Snow from Fire Hydrants, Sidewalks

PARSIPPANY — As winter weather continues to impact the Township, officials are reminding residents and business owners of their responsibility to remove snow and ice from sidewalks, fire hydrants, and handicapped parking spaces following a storm.

Public safety officials stress that clearing fire hydrants is not just a courtesy — it can make a critical difference during an emergency. If a fire hydrant is located on your property, you are responsible for digging it out. A recommended clearance of at least three feet on all sides of the hydrant should be maintained so firefighters can quickly access it when responding to a fire.

“If crews arrive on scene and the hydrant is buried in snow, they must first shovel it out before connecting hoses,” officials said. “That delay can cost valuable time when every second matters.”

Residents are also encouraged to clear a path from the hydrant to the curb line, particularly if the hydrant sits back from the roadway. Ensuring clear access allows firefighters to begin operations without obstruction.

In addition to hydrants, Township Ordinance 346-1 mandates the removal of snow and ice from sidewalks and handicapped parking areas. Property owners, tenants, or occupants of land abutting public streets must clear adjacent sidewalks and fire hydrants. Those who own or manage properties with designated handicapped parking spaces are required to remove snow and ice from those spaces within 12 hours of daylight after snowfall or ice formation.

Officials emphasize that compliance with the ordinance is not only about avoiding potential penalties but about protecting neighbors and the broader community.

Clear sidewalks allow pedestrians to travel safely, particularly seniors and individuals with disabilities. Cleared handicapped parking spaces ensure accessible access to businesses and services. Most importantly, properly maintained hydrants can help firefighters respond quickly and effectively during emergencies.

Township leaders encourage residents to check their properties after each snowfall and take the necessary steps to meet these requirements.

“Working together as a community helps keep everyone safe during the winter months,” officials said.