Monday, February 16, 2026
Letter to the Editor: My Right to Vote…..Denied

Dear Editor:

I went to vote in the House of Representative’s special election, on Thursday, February 5, as I have done for the last 50 years in the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills. Upon entering the voting room I proceeded to the District Table to sign in. It was there that I was asked my name and birth date which I provided. The Election worker pulled up my information on an IPad. I was then informed that I could not vote since they had me listed as Unaffiliated. My reply was this is not correct and that I had been affiliated with a political party since 1975 and that I voted in the June 2025 Primary Election as well as receiving a ballot for this election. The is no gray area here. To his credit the Poll Worker did call the County Board of Election’s but to no avail.

When I returned home I called the Morris County Board of Elections. After some discussion they told me my affiliation was changed a week ago by NJ Division of Motor Vehicles. Recently I went to Motor Vehicles to renew my drivers license and get a Real ID. One of the questions Motor Vehicles asked was are you registered to vote and what party are you affiliated with. I complained about this question asking what does my voter affiliation have to with my drivers license? The lady at Motor Vehicles just laughed and did not answer my question. Additionally I stated that they have no right to this information and in order to proceed with the remaining questions to have my license renewed I checked unaffiliated. Unbeknownst to me this then changed my voter registration from a Political Party to Unaffiliated. Simply put….this is WRONG!

Now I need to re-register with County of Morris by filling out their Voter’s registration form which they are mailing to me. I was denied my right to vote because the policy put in place by the State of New Jersey. Whether you are a Democrat or Republican one should be outraged by what happened at Voting site here in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Patrick DiVitantonio

Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
