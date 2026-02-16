Letter to the Editor: My Right to Vote…..Denied

Dear Editor:

I went to vote in the House of Representative’s special election, on Thursday, February 5, as I have done for the last 50 years in the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills. Upon entering the voting room I proceeded to the District Table to sign in. It was there that I was asked my name and birth date which I provided. The Election worker pulled up my information on an IPad. I was then informed that I could not vote since they had me listed as Unaffiliated. My reply was this is not correct and that I had been affiliated with a political party since 1975 and that I voted in the June 2025 Primary Election as well as receiving a ballot for this election. The is no gray area here. To his credit the Poll Worker did call the County Board of Election’s but to no avail.

When I returned home I called the Morris County Board of Elections. After some discussion they told me my affiliation was changed a week ago by NJ Division of Motor Vehicles. Recently I went to Motor Vehicles to renew my drivers license and get a Real ID. One of the questions Motor Vehicles asked was are you registered to vote and what party are you affiliated with. I complained about this question asking what does my voter affiliation have to with my drivers license? The lady at Motor Vehicles just laughed and did not answer my question. Additionally I stated that they have no right to this information and in order to proceed with the remaining questions to have my license renewed I checked unaffiliated. Unbeknownst to me this then changed my voter registration from a Political Party to Unaffiliated. Simply put….this is WRONG!

Now I need to re-register with County of Morris by filling out their Voter’s registration form which they are mailing to me. I was denied my right to vote because the policy put in place by the State of New Jersey. Whether you are a Democrat or Republican one should be outraged by what happened at Voting site here in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Patrick DiVitantonio