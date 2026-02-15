Letter to the Editor: ICE Agents and Your Phone

Dear Editor:

I just wanted to inform the general public that ICE agents can only gain access to your cell phone using bio metrics. Meaning your finger print of facial recognition software.

For an agent to open your phone with your pin or drawn pattern, they need a REAL COURT ORDER, not the make believe ones they walk around with.

I just thought I would bring this to everyone’s attention since I know most of us use the fingerprint or facial recognition software for convenience sake.

Richard Suarez