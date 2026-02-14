Early Morning Fire Engulfs Westminster Drive Home, Vehicles Destroyed

PARSIPPANY — On Saturday, February 14 at 4:30 a.m., Fire Districts 4, 5, and 6 were dispatched to 32 Westminster Drive for a reported active structure fire.

Thick smoke and intense flames consumed much of the home as firefighters worked in freezing temperatures.

Chief 6 arrived within minutes to find multiple vehicles fully involved and heavy fire conditions throughout much of the home. Firefighters faced extreme freezing temperatures and several frozen hydrants while battling the blaze but were able to bring the fire under control.

Officials would like to thank the Antique Fire Association of New Jersey for providing hot drinks and food to firefighters working at the scene during the early morning hours.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family and can be accessed by clicking here.

First responders operate hose lines while flames shoot through the structure overnight.