Sunday, February 15, 2026
Early Morning Fire Engulfs Westminster Drive Home, Vehicles Destroyed

Firefighters battle heavy flames at a residence on Westminster Drive during the early morning hours of February 14.
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — On Saturday, February 14 at 4:30 a.m., Fire Districts 4, 5, and 6 were dispatched to 32 Westminster Drive for a reported active structure fire.

Thick smoke and intense flames consumed much of the home as firefighters worked in freezing temperatures.

Chief 6 arrived within minutes to find multiple vehicles fully involved and heavy fire conditions throughout much of the home. Firefighters faced extreme freezing temperatures and several frozen hydrants while battling the blaze but were able to bring the fire under control.

Officials would like to thank the Antique Fire Association of New Jersey for providing hot drinks and food to firefighters working at the scene during the early morning hours.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family and can be accessed by clicking here.

First responders operate hose lines while flames shoot through the structure overnight.
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
