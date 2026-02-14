ReCoat Revolution and Parsippany Daily Welcomed at “Juice Up Your Morning” Networking Event

PARSIPPANY — At a recent “Juice Up Your Morning” networking event, Executive Board Member Frank Cahill had the opportunity to welcome two new members to the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce and present them with plaques recognizing their membership.

Kevin Handerson, owner of ReCoat Revolution of the New Jersey Highlands, was officially welcomed to the Chamber. ReCoat Revolution provides top-tier hardwood and hard surface floor refinishing services throughout Northern New Jersey. Serving homes, apartments, businesses, and public spaces, Handerson and his professional team utilize the revolutionary Clean ReCoat Process to restore and revitalize floors — without sanding.

The Clean ReCoat Process works on hardwood, engineered laminate, vinyl plank, polished concrete, and vinyl tile floors. The system is 100 percent dust-free, low-odor, and safe for children and pets. Using an eco-friendly approach designed to protect both property and health, ReCoat Revolution delivers stunning, like-new results while extending the useful life of existing floors. Most projects are completed in just one day, offering a faster and more cost-effective alternative to traditional sanding and refinishing methods.

Also welcomed was Parsippany Daily, represented by Arielle Moss, Advertising Representative, and Nicole Flanagan, Editor. Parsippany Daily is an independent, professional, fact-based local news organization founded in 2026 by New Jersey Hills Media Group, which has been serving local area communities for more than a century.

The Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce continues to connect local businesses and organizations, fostering collaboration and strengthening the business community throughout Parsippany.

Arielle Moss, Advertising Representative, and Nicole Flanagan, Editor with Frank Cahill, Executive Director of Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce

For the past ten years, “Juice Up Your Morning” has been the premier networking event in Parsippany. Bringing together business owners, professionals, community leaders, and entrepreneurs, the monthly gathering has become a cornerstone of the local business community. Held on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 8:30 a.m. at the Chamber’s office, 90 East Halsey Road, the event provides a welcoming environment where meaningful connections are made, partnerships are formed, and businesses grow. Over the past decade, it has played a vital role in strengthening the Chamber’s mission of supporting and promoting the local business community.

For more information contact Frank Cahill at (973) 559-6000 or Robert Peluso at (973) 402-6400, or click here to visit their website.

Kevin Handerson and Jen Peel, M & T Bank networking during the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce event.

Local business leaders connect and collaborate during a recent Chamber networking event, building relationships that strengthen the Parsippany business community.



Members make new connections.

Entrepreneurs and professionals engage in meaningful conversation at a Chamber networking event designed to support local business success.