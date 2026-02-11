Mount Tabor Firefighters Contain Basement Fire on Sedgefield Drive

PARSIPPANY — The Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at a private residence on Sedgefield Drive on Sunday, February 9, at 8:22 a.m.

The homeowner reported smoke and fire conditions in the basement. All residents safely evacuated the home prior to the arrival of emergency personnel.

Cedar Knolls Engine 35 and Morris Plains Truck 1 were the first units to arrive. Firefighters encountered heavy smoke on the first floor while conducting an interior search for the source of the fire. Crews quickly located the fire in a basement bedroom and brought it under control using a one and three-quarter inch hose line.

Mount Tabor Captain 1 initially established command. Mount Tabor Chief 1 later arrived on scene and formally assumed command of the incident. Units from Mount Tabor, including Engine 13, Squad 12, Rescue 14, and Utility 16, assisted with ventilation, overhaul, and securing the scene.

Firefighters from the Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department operate on scene at a structure fire on Sedgefield Drive on Sunday morning. Crews quickly located and extinguished a basement bedroom fire, bringing the incident under control without injuries. Photo courtesy of Mount Tabor Fire Department.

Parsippany Fire District 6 responded with Squad 6 and Ladder 63 to assist with ventilation and overhaul operations. The Boonton Fire Department initially responded as the Rapid Intervention Crew but was later reassigned to interior operations. Lake Hiawatha Fire District 4 was then requested to assume Rapid Intervention Crew duties.

Also operating at the scene were Par Troy Emergency Medical Services, Morris County Emergency Medical Services, the Parsippany Police Department, Parsippany Rescue and Recovery, and a Morris County Mutual Aid Coordinator. The Parsippany Acting Fire Official and Inspector 81 responded to assist with the investigation.

While crews remained committed to the incident, the Lake Parsippany Volunteer Fire Company provided station coverage for Mount Tabor and responded to a separate fire alarm within the district.

The fire was declared under control without injuries to civilians or emergency personnel. All units cleared the scene at 10:32 a.m. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Parsippany Police Department.