Wednesday, February 11, 2026
HomeLocal NewsMount Tabor Firefighters Contain Basement Fire on Sedgefield Drive
Local NewsPolice and Fire

Mount Tabor Firefighters Contain Basement Fire on Sedgefield Drive

Firefighters from the Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department operate on scene at a structure fire on Sedgefield Drive on Sunday morning. Crews quickly located and extinguished a basement bedroom fire, bringing the incident under control without injuries. Photo courtesy of Mount Tabor Fire Department.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
366

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — The Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at a private residence on Sedgefield Drive on Sunday, February 9, at 8:22 a.m.

The homeowner reported smoke and fire conditions in the basement. All residents safely evacuated the home prior to the arrival of emergency personnel.

Cedar Knolls Engine 35 and Morris Plains Truck 1 were the first units to arrive. Firefighters encountered heavy smoke on the first floor while conducting an interior search for the source of the fire. Crews quickly located the fire in a basement bedroom and brought it under control using a one and three-quarter inch hose line.

Mount Tabor Captain 1 initially established command. Mount Tabor Chief 1 later arrived on scene and formally assumed command of the incident. Units from Mount Tabor, including Engine 13, Squad 12, Rescue 14, and Utility 16, assisted with ventilation, overhaul, and securing the scene.

Firefighters from the Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department operate on scene at a structure fire on Sedgefield Drive on Sunday morning. Crews quickly located and extinguished a basement bedroom fire, bringing the incident under control without injuries. Photo courtesy of Mount Tabor Fire Department.

Parsippany Fire District 6 responded with Squad 6 and Ladder 63 to assist with ventilation and overhaul operations. The Boonton Fire Department initially responded as the Rapid Intervention Crew but was later reassigned to interior operations. Lake Hiawatha Fire District 4 was then requested to assume Rapid Intervention Crew duties.

Also operating at the scene were Par Troy Emergency Medical Services, Morris County Emergency Medical Services, the Parsippany Police Department, Parsippany Rescue and Recovery, and a Morris County Mutual Aid Coordinator. The Parsippany Acting Fire Official and Inspector 81 responded to assist with the investigation.

While crews remained committed to the incident, the Lake Parsippany Volunteer Fire Company provided station coverage for Mount Tabor and responded to a separate fire alarm within the district.

The fire was declared under control without injuries to civilians or emergency personnel. All units cleared the scene at 10:32 a.m. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Parsippany Police Department.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
What Legal Options Exist for Workplace Sexual Harassment Victims?
Next article
Democrat Analilia Mejia Wins CD-11 Primary
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
Click here forspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »