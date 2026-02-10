Wednesday, February 11, 2026
Acting Attorney General Issues Statement on ICE Incident in Morris County

File Photo: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations agents during a prior operation.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — Acting New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport confirmed that her office is actively investigating an incident involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations in Roxbury Township in which a firearm was discharged.

According to the statement released by the Office of the Attorney General, there are no known injuries at this time. Local law enforcement secured the scene with the cooperation of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office. The Office of Public Integrity and Accountability is conducting an independent investigation into the matter.

The Attorney General’s Office confirmed it has been in communication with federal, state, county, and local law enforcement partners regarding the incident.

Officials are asking anyone with video footage or relevant information to contact the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability at 1-844-OPIA-TIP (1-844-674-2847).

In her statement, Davenport acknowledged that incidents of this nature raise concerns within communities and emphasized that public safety remains the state’s top priority. She affirmed her duty to protect New Jersey residents and uphold the Constitution, stating that her office will take all necessary steps to fulfill that responsibility.

Parsippany Focus will continue to monitor this developing story and provide updates as more information becomes available.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
