Connor Johannesen Named to Dean’s List at Youngstown State University

PARSIPPANY — Connor Johannesen has been named to the Dean’s List at Youngstown State University for the Fall Semester 2025.

Johannesen, a junior majoring in Business Administration, achieved the academic distinction through his strong classroom performance during the fall term. The Dean’s List recognizes students who have demonstrated outstanding scholastic achievement.

A graduate of Parsippany Hills High School, Johannesen continues to build on the academic foundation he developed locally as he advances his studies at Youngstown State University.

Dean’s List recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the Fall semester.

