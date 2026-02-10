Wednesday, February 11, 2026
Connor Johannesen Named to Dean’s List at Youngstown State University

Connor Johannesen of Parsippany, a junior majoring in Business Administration at Youngstown State University, was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2025 semester. He is a graduate of Parsippany Hills High School.
PARSIPPANY — Connor Johannesen has been named to the Dean’s List at Youngstown State University for the Fall Semester 2025.

Johannesen, a junior majoring in Business Administration, achieved the academic distinction through his strong classroom performance during the fall term. The Dean’s List recognizes students who have demonstrated outstanding scholastic achievement.

A graduate of Parsippany Hills High School, Johannesen continues to build on the academic foundation he developed locally as he advances his studies at Youngstown State University.

Dean’s List recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the Fall semester.

Youngstown State University is a comprehensive, public, not-for-profit institution that offers almost 12,000 students more than 100 undergraduate and graduate programs backed by a strong tradition of teaching, scholarship and public service. As a major educational and economic development resource in the region, YSU is known for its focus on academic research and creative programs that transform its students into successful professionals, scholars and leaders.

Located in the heart of the Tech Belt between Cleveland and Pittsburgh, YSU provides opportunities for students to actively participate with accomplished faculty, often in one-on-one settings, on advanced research and creative collaborations.

The beautiful 161-acre campus includes high-tech classrooms, state-of-the-art labs and performance facilities, a variety of on-campus housing options and recreational facilities among the best in the nation. For more information click here.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, March 2026. Click here to view the magazines.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
