Parsippany Man Charged with DWI, Drug-Related Traffic Offenses Following Route 46 Stop

PARSIPPANY — On Saturday, January 13, 2026, Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officer Justin Gosden arrested Krunal H. Patel, 40, of Parsippany, after a traffic stop on Route 46 East led to a series of field sobriety tests and a confirmed blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit.

According to the police report, at approximately 10:50 p.m., Officer Gosden was conducting regular patrol in the area of Route 46 East near the Holiday Inn when he observed a white Audi sedan traveling without headlights. After initiating a stop at the intersection of Ashwood Place and Beverwyck Road, Officer Gooden noted signs of alcohol impairment during his interaction with the driver.

Patel initially denied drinking, then admitted to having “a few” alcoholic beverages. He was unable to provide valid insurance documentation and struggled to maintain his balance during multiple field sobriety tests, including the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus (HGN) test, Walk-and-Turn, and One-Leg Stand.

After failing the roadside tests, Patel was placed under arrest and transported to police headquarters. He submitted two breath samples using the Alcotest 9510, both of which showed a positive result for alcohol above the legal limit.

Charges and Summonses

Patel was issued the following five motor vehicle summonses:

39:4-88 – Traffic on Marked Lanes 39:4-50 – Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) 39:4-49.1 – Operating a Motor Vehicle with Drugs in Possession 39:3-29 – Failure to Possess a Driver’s Insurance Card 39:3-66 – Maintenance of Lamps (headlights off)

His vehicle, a 2013 white Audi A6, was impounded and towed by Corigliano Towing. Patel was later released into the custody of a family member and advised of his court appearance date.

The Parsippany Police Department confirmed that body camera and in-car video footage were recorded during the incident. No injuries were reported.

Editor’s Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.