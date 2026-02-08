Sunday, February 8, 2026
HomeLocal NewsMayor Pulkit Desai Launches "Snow Team" to Help Parsippany Seniors — High...
Local NewsSchool News

Mayor Pulkit Desai Launches “Snow Team” to Help Parsippany Seniors — High School Volunteers Needed

Snow covered trees on the corner of Flemington Drive and Lake Shore Drive
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
4038

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — With winter in full swing, Mayor Pulkit Desai is calling on Parsippany’s high school students to join a new community initiative that’s all about helping neighbors in need. The newly launched Mayor’s Snow Team, created in partnership with The Parsippany Project, aims to assist senior citizens in clearing snow from their driveways after major snowstorms.

The Snow Team is open to local high school volunteers and provides a meaningful opportunity for students to make a direct impact in their community while also fulfilling verified community service hours — a key requirement for the National Honor Society and other academic programs.

“We know how dangerous it can be for seniors to shovel snow, and we also know how many students are looking for ways to give back,” said Mayor Pulkit Desai. “This program connects those two needs in a way that builds community and supports those who need it most.”

Why Join the Mayor’s Snow Team?

  • Earn verified community service hours
  • Help seniors remain safe and independent
  • Serve your community during harsh winter months
  • Be there when your neighbors need you most

Participating students will be matched with local seniors in need of snow removal assistance and are encouraged to “grab a shovel and make a difference” after each significant snowfall.

Those interested can sign up by clicking here, or on the QR Code on the flyer being circulated in local schools and community centers.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
New State Bill Would Require Future PILOT Agreements to Share Revenue With Schools
Next article
Parsippany Man Charged with DWI, Drug-Related Traffic Offenses Following Route 46 Stop
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
Click here forspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »