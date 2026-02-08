Mayor Pulkit Desai Launches “Snow Team” to Help Parsippany Seniors — High School Volunteers Needed

PARSIPPANY — With winter in full swing, Mayor Pulkit Desai is calling on Parsippany’s high school students to join a new community initiative that’s all about helping neighbors in need. The newly launched Mayor’s Snow Team, created in partnership with The Parsippany Project, aims to assist senior citizens in clearing snow from their driveways after major snowstorms.

The Snow Team is open to local high school volunteers and provides a meaningful opportunity for students to make a direct impact in their community while also fulfilling verified community service hours — a key requirement for the National Honor Society and other academic programs.

“We know how dangerous it can be for seniors to shovel snow, and we also know how many students are looking for ways to give back,” said Mayor Pulkit Desai. “This program connects those two needs in a way that builds community and supports those who need it most.”

Why Join the Mayor’s Snow Team?

Earn verified community service hours

Help seniors remain safe and independent

Serve your community during harsh winter months

during harsh winter months Be there when your neighbors need you most

Participating students will be matched with local seniors in need of snow removal assistance and are encouraged to “grab a shovel and make a difference” after each significant snowfall.

Those interested can sign up by clicking here, or on the QR Code on the flyer being circulated in local schools and community centers.