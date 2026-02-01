Governor Sherrill Nominates Kevin Jarvis to Serve as Labor Commissioner

TRENTON — Governor Mikie Sherrill has nominated Kevin Jarvis to serve as the next Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development, announcing her selection.

If confirmed, Jarvis would lead statewide efforts to expand access to workforce training programs, strengthen partnerships between higher education and businesses, improve the quality and efficiency of government services, increase career opportunities for individuals with disabilities, and continue protecting New Jersey workers.

“Kevin’s depth of experience advocating for the rights of New Jersey’s workers makes him an ideal candidate to serve as New Jersey’s Labor Commissioner,” Governor Sherrill said. “As we work to create more opportunities for New Jerseyans to find great jobs and get ahead, Kevin’s experience will be invaluable in strengthening the resources available to our communities.”

Jarvis said he was honored by the nomination and grateful for the governor’s confidence. “New Jersey is the epicenter of innovation, and I look forward to working with Governor Sherrill to cultivate a workforce ready to respond to our evolving employment landscape,” he said.

Jarvis brings extensive experience in labor law and public service to the role. He previously practiced labor law as a partner with the firm O’Brien, Belland & Bushinsky, handling matters that included contract negotiations, grievance and arbitration hearings, unfair labor practice cases, and Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) litigation.

Before returning to private practice, Jarvis served nearly four years as Chief of Staff at the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Earlier in his career, he was a litigator with another New Jersey-based firm, representing hundreds of workers—many from the building trades—who suffered injuries related to workplace exposure to asbestos. He also represented railroad workers injured due to exposure to asbestos, diesel exhaust fumes, and other carcinogens in courts across the state.

Jarvis earned a Bachelor of Arts in History and English from Rutgers University in 1993 and a Juris Doctor from Seton Hall University School of Law in 2001.

The nomination now heads to the New Jersey Senate for confirmation consideration.