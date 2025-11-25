Tuesday, November 25, 2025
HomeLocal NewsParsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Meeting – November 25, 2025
Local News

Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Meeting – November 25, 2025

Councilman Justin Musella, Council Vice President Frank Neglia, Councilwoman Judy Hernandez, Council President Paul Carifi, Jr., and Councilman Matt McGrath
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1132

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Meeting – Thursday, November 25, 2025, agenda meeting at 7:00 p.m. at the municipal building.

Click here to download the agenda.

Click here for a copy of the 2025 calendar.

Adequate notice of this meeting has been provided in accordance with the requirements of the Open Public Meetings Law by filing the notice in the Office of the Township Clerk and by posting the meeting notice on the bulletin board at the Municipal Building on December 2, 2024, where it has remained posted since that date. A legal notice appeared in the Daily Record and the Newark Star-Ledger on December 6, 2024. 

Ordinances – First Reading

Five ordinances will be introduced:

  1. 2025:26 – Bond Ordinance Amendment
    Adjusts the description of improvements previously adopted in October 2025.
  2. 2025:27 – 2025 Salary Ranges
    Establishes municipal salary ranges for 2025.
  3. 2025:28 – Sewer Rental Fees Update
    Amends Chapter 329 to revise sewer rates.
  4. 2025:29 – Water Rates Increase
    Modifies Chapter 420 to increase water service charges.
  5. 2025:30 – Cannabis Code Amendment
    Updates Chapter 119 related to cannabis regulations.

All five ordinances will be scheduled for final public hearing and vote on December 16, 2025.

Non-Consent Resolutions

The following items require individual votes:

  1. R2025-196 – Adoption of the 2020 Morris County Hazard Mitigation Plan Update
  2. R2025-197 – Issuing a new Hotel/Motel liquor license by public sale
  3. R2025-198 – Supporting Troy Hills Club, LLC in applying for a Class 5 cannabis dispensary license
  4. R2025-199 – Contract for roof repairs at the Knoll Indoor Tennis Club
  5. R2025-200 – Awarding a contract for the Lake Hiawatha Pump Station Upgrade
  6. R2025-201 – Supporting Fresh Dispensary LLC in applying for a Class 5 cannabis license

Licenses & Permits

  • No new applications were submitted.

Payroll & Bills

CFO Angelica Sabatini recommends:

  • Payroll authorization for December 2, 2025: $1,650,000.00
  • Bills list for December 2, 2025: $963,530.78

Mayor James Barberio
Council President Paul Carifi, Jr.
Council Vice President Frank Neglia
Councilman Justin Musella
Councilman Matt McGrath
Councilwoman Judy Hernandez

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Former Morris County Freeholder John Cesaro Pleads Guilty to Bribery Scheme
Next article
Video: Parsippany-Troy Hills Town Council Meeting – November 13, 2025
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »