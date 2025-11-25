Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Meeting – November 25, 2025

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Meeting – Thursday, November 25, 2025, agenda meeting at 7:00 p.m. at the municipal building.
Ordinances – First Reading
Five ordinances will be introduced:
- 2025:26 – Bond Ordinance Amendment
Adjusts the description of improvements previously adopted in October 2025.
- 2025:27 – 2025 Salary Ranges
Establishes municipal salary ranges for 2025.
- 2025:28 – Sewer Rental Fees Update
Amends Chapter 329 to revise sewer rates.
- 2025:29 – Water Rates Increase
Modifies Chapter 420 to increase water service charges.
- 2025:30 – Cannabis Code Amendment
Updates Chapter 119 related to cannabis regulations.
All five ordinances will be scheduled for final public hearing and vote on December 16, 2025.
Non-Consent Resolutions
The following items require individual votes:
- R2025-196 – Adoption of the 2020 Morris County Hazard Mitigation Plan Update
- R2025-197 – Issuing a new Hotel/Motel liquor license by public sale
- R2025-198 – Supporting Troy Hills Club, LLC in applying for a Class 5 cannabis dispensary license
- R2025-199 – Contract for roof repairs at the Knoll Indoor Tennis Club
- R2025-200 – Awarding a contract for the Lake Hiawatha Pump Station Upgrade
- R2025-201 – Supporting Fresh Dispensary LLC in applying for a Class 5 cannabis license
Licenses & Permits
- No new applications were submitted.
Payroll & Bills
CFO Angelica Sabatini recommends:
- Payroll authorization for December 2, 2025: $1,650,000.00
- Bills list for December 2, 2025: $963,530.78
Mayor James Barberio
Council President Paul Carifi, Jr.
Council Vice President Frank Neglia
Councilman Justin Musella
Councilman Matt McGrath
Councilwoman Judy Hernandez