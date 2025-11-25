Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Meeting – November 25, 2025

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Meeting – Thursday, November 25, 2025, agenda meeting at 7:00 p.m. at the municipal building.

Click here to download the agenda.

Click here for a copy of the 2025 calendar.

Adequate notice of this meeting has been provided in accordance with the requirements of the Open Public Meetings Law by filing the notice in the Office of the Township Clerk and by posting the meeting notice on the bulletin board at the Municipal Building on December 2, 2024, where it has remained posted since that date. A legal notice appeared in the Daily Record and the Newark Star-Ledger on December 6, 2024.

Ordinances – First Reading

Five ordinances will be introduced:

2025:26 – Bond Ordinance Amendment

Adjusts the description of improvements previously adopted in October 2025. 2025:27 – 2025 Salary Ranges

Establishes municipal salary ranges for 2025. 2025:28 – Sewer Rental Fees Update

Amends Chapter 329 to revise sewer rates. 2025:29 – Water Rates Increase

Modifies Chapter 420 to increase water service charges. 2025:30 – Cannabis Code Amendment

Updates Chapter 119 related to cannabis regulations.

All five ordinances will be scheduled for final public hearing and vote on December 16, 2025.

Non-Consent Resolutions

The following items require individual votes:

R2025-196 – Adoption of the 2020 Morris County Hazard Mitigation Plan Update R2025-197 – Issuing a new Hotel/Motel liquor license by public sale R2025-198 – Supporting Troy Hills Club, LLC in applying for a Class 5 cannabis dispensary license R2025-199 – Contract for roof repairs at the Knoll Indoor Tennis Club R2025-200 – Awarding a contract for the Lake Hiawatha Pump Station Upgrade R2025-201 – Supporting Fresh Dispensary LLC in applying for a Class 5 cannabis license

Licenses & Permits

No new applications were submitted.

Payroll & Bills

CFO Angelica Sabatini recommends:

Payroll authorization for December 2, 2025: $1,650,000.00

for December 2, 2025: Bills list for December 2, 2025: $963,530.78

Mayor James Barberio

Council President Paul Carifi, Jr.

Council Vice President Frank Neglia

Councilman Justin Musella

Councilman Matt McGrath

Councilwoman Judy Hernandez