Holiday Cheer Returns to Lake Hiawatha with Winterfest 2025

PARSIPPANY — The heart of Lake Hiawatha will once again come alive with festive spirit as Winterfest 2025 brings the community together on Friday, December 5, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The beloved seasonal celebration is presented by Friends of Lake Hiawatha in partnership with Mayor James Barberio, promising an evening of holiday magic for residents of all ages.

Held at the gazebo on North Beverwyck Road, this family-friendly event invites children to meet Santa Claus, sip hot chocolate, and enjoy freshly baked cookies, generously donated by Foodtown.

Adding to the festive flair, children can have their faces painted by Gracy, while holiday music and elves will create a lively backdrop of seasonal joy.

This year’s Winterfest will also feature a special giveaway, where attendees can enter for a chance to win a boys and a girls bicycle, courtesy of Unity Bank. The drawing is open to all who attend, adding a dash of excitement to the evening’s festivities.

With lights, laughter, and local pride, Winterfest 2025 continues a cherished tradition in Parsippany. Residents are encouraged to dress warmly, bring the whole family, and come out to celebrate the season together.