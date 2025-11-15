Saturday, November 15, 2025
Holiday Cheer Returns to Lake Hiawatha with Winterfest 2025

The heart of Lake Hiawatha will come alive on Friday, December 5, as Winterfest 2025 brings the community together for an evening of holiday fun, music, and festive cheer.
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The heart of Lake Hiawatha will once again come alive with festive spirit as Winterfest 2025 brings the community together on Friday, December 5, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The beloved seasonal celebration is presented by Friends of Lake Hiawatha in partnership with Mayor James Barberio, promising an evening of holiday magic for residents of all ages.

Held at the gazebo on North Beverwyck Road, this family-friendly event invites children to meet Santa Claus, sip hot chocolate, and enjoy freshly baked cookies, generously donated by Foodtown.

Adding to the festive flair, children can have their faces painted by Gracy, while holiday music and elves will create a lively backdrop of seasonal joy.

This year’s Winterfest will also feature a special giveaway, where attendees can enter for a chance to win a boys and a girls bicycle, courtesy of Unity Bank. The drawing is open to all who attend, adding a dash of excitement to the evening’s festivities.

With lights, laughter, and local pride, Winterfest 2025 continues a cherished tradition in Parsippany. Residents are encouraged to dress warmly, bring the whole family, and come out to celebrate the season together.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
