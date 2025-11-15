Community Rallies Behind “Pack the Police Car” Food Drive at ShopRite

PARSIPPANY — Mayor James R. Barberio and the Parsippany Police Department are teaming up once again to support local families in need through a community food drive titled “Pack the Police Car.” The event will take place on Saturday, December 13, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in front of Parsippany ShopRite, located at 808 Route 46.

Residents are encouraged to stop by and donate non-perishable food items that will go directly to the Parsippany Emergency Food Pantry, a vital resource that serves hundreds of families throughout the township.

“This is a chance for all of us to make a meaningful impact,” said Mayor James R. Barberio. “Even one bag of groceries can make a big difference for a neighbor in need.”

The goal is simple: fill a Parsippany police vehicle with enough food to stock pantry shelves for the holiday season and beyond. Officers will be on-site accepting donations, chatting with residents, and helping load contributions into the vehicle.

The effort comes at a time when food insecurity continues to affect families across Morris County. Organizers are asking for items such as pasta, canned vegetables, cereal, rice, peanut butter, and shelf-stable beverages.

“This isn’t just about collecting food—it’s about showing what Parsippany is all about: community, compassion, and stepping up for one another,” said a Parsippany Police Department spokesperson.

Donors are invited to bring their items directly to the collection site outside the store. No appointment or pre-registration is needed.

For more information about the Parsippany Emergency Food Pantry or other ways to help, contact Parsippany-Troy Hills Township at (973) 263-4351.