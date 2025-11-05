Cogan, Shappell, and Shah Win Seats on Parsippany Board of Education

PARSIPPANY — In the General Election for the Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education, voters selected Alison Cogan (7,379 votes), Michelle Shappell (7,185 votes), and Dhaval Shah (5,196 votes) as the top three vote-getters, earning them seats on the Board.

Other candidates included Lamia R. Elharairi with 5,066 votes, Jack S. Raia with 4,528 votes, and Susy Golderer with 4,186 votes. There were also 180 write-in votes recorded.

A total of 33,720 votes were cast in this race.

Election Night Reporting System, Courtesy of the Morris County Clerk

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

Early voting results are included.

Mail-in ballots received prior to the close of polls are included.

Timely postmarked mail-in ballot results are pending.

Voter Turnout:

Total – 57.41%

Ballots Cast – 221,126

Registered Voters – 385,139

Provisional ballot results are pending. Results are updated as they become available and are subject to change until all ballots are counted