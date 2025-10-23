Friday, October 24, 2025
Parsippany PAL Hosts “School’s Out” Basketball Camp for Grades K–8 This November

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Athletic League (PAL) is inviting local students to stay active and have fun during their school break with the upcoming “School’s Out” Basketball Camp, powered by H-Money Basketball. The camp will be held on Tuesday, November 4, Thursday, November 6, and Friday, November 7, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Parsippany PAL facility, 33 Baldwin Road.

Open to students in grades K–8, the program offers a great opportunity for young athletes to sharpen their basketball skills and techniques in a fun, supportive, and engaging environment. Each session is designed to focus on player development through drills, teamwork, and game play—helping participants improve their confidence both on and off the court.

The camp fee is $75 per date, with an additional $10 charge for nonresidents. Participants can register for one, two, or all three sessions, making it a flexible option for families looking to keep their children active during the school break.

The PAL’s partnership with H-Money Basketball ensures that campers receive quality coaching from experienced instructors dedicated to teaching fundamentals, sportsmanship, and a love for the game.

For more information and to register, visit www.parsippanypal.org.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
