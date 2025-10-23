Friday, October 24, 2025
County College of Morris Launches Emergency Services Degree Program 

Morris County Public Safety Training Academy; The Emergency Services Career Pathway at CCM

New Associate Degree Program Prepares Students for High-Demand Careers in Public Safety, Disaster Response and Emergency Management 

By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — Responding to the growing need for skilled professionals in public safety and healthcare, County College of Morris (CCM) is expanding its dynamic academic offerings with the launch of a new Associate of Applied Science (A.A.S.) in Emergency Services. This new degree program prepares students for essential careers in public safety, disaster response, emergency management, and other critical roles that serve and protect the community. In addition to the public sector, students will be prepared for opportunities in the private sector, including positions with fire equipment manufacturers, insurance companies and government agencies. 

Courses of topics include emergency management, disaster preparedness, forensic science, fire investigation, public safety leadership, terrorism preparedness and response, and communications. Individuals who have already received credentials through professional training or at a center such as the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis to help accelerate completion of the CCM degree program. 

 “Associate degrees are a popular and effective pathway for students to enter high-demand careers quickly and affordably,” said Dr. Anthony Iacono, president of CCM. “Our new Emergency Services program is a prime example, preparing students to enter the workforce in critical roles that will help with the safety infrastructure of Morris County and the region.” 

The new degree program is part of CCM’s commitment to advancing education in public safety and community well-being. The degree joins other offerings in the Criminal Justice department, including Justice Studies, with a related certificate in Legal Studies for those interested in the legal assisting field. Enrollment for the Spring 2026 semester will begin on Monday, November 3. 

For more information about the Emergency Services degree program, visit CCM’s website at www.ccm.edu/programs/emergency-services or contact Dr. Bill Solomons, Chair of the Criminal Justice, Legal Studies, and Emergency Services Department at 973-328-5648. To explore other degrees and certificates offered in the Criminal Justice department at CCM, visit www.ccm.edu/departments/criminal-justice

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
