Morris County Recognizes JBWS for Nearly 50 Years of Service to Survivors

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Board of County Commissioners recognized October 2025 as “Domestic Violence Awareness Month” during the board’s public meeting in Morristown, where they presented a framed proclamation to JBWS President and CEO Diane Williams.

“Domestic violence is not just a private matter. It impacts families, workplaces and entire communities, leaving emotional and physical scars that can last for generations. Here in Morris County, we are proud to partner with JBWS, an agency that has been providing safety, support and solutions for survivors of abuse since 1976,” said Commissioner Director Tayfun Selen, who led the presentation.

During the meeting, Williams highlighted that in 2024, JBWS’ Crisis Response Team conducted 1,145 interventions, the Morris Family Justice Center provided legal advocacy to 1,332 people, and 189 adults and children received shelter at Arbour House.

“The biggest problem with domestic violence is the silence that comes along with it. No one talks about it, which makes it very difficult for survivors to reach out for help. Building awareness is an important part of a solution to this issue,” said Williams.

JBWS provides comprehensive services for survivors of domestic violence, including counseling, transitional living, housing assistance, school-based prevention programs and a multi-discipline family justice center. The Morris Family Justice Center was founded in 2016 through a collaboration of many partner agencies to provide counseling, protection, legal assistance and children’s services to victims of abuse.

It is one of only two such centers in New Jersey and is recognized as a best practice by the U.S. Department of Justice.

JBWS will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2026, marking five decades of service to survivors and the community.

If you are a victim or survivor of dating, domestic or partner abuse seeking support, contact 24-Hour Helpline & Referral at 1.877.R.U.ABUSED (1-877-782-2873) or The National Domestic Violence Hotline by chat or text (LOVEIS to 22522). More information about the Morris Family Justice Center is available by clicking here.