Desai, Kavanagh and Patel Celebrate Hindu and Filipino Heritage Months with Support from Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill

PARSIPPANY — On Thursday, October 16, the Parsippany Democratic Mayoral and Council Candidates gathered with residents to celebrate two important observances recognized in October, Hindu Heritage Month and Filipino Heritage Month, joined by special guest Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill. October was officially declared Italian Heritage Month in the United States in 1989. Then in 2009, Congress officially recognized Filipino Heritage Month nationwide. And only last year (2024) in October was Hindu Heritage Month recognized by the State of New Jersey.

This unique celebration highlighted the rich cultural diversity that defines Parsippany and emphasized the importance of inclusive, community-centered leadership.

The event was organized by Mayoral and Town Council Candidates Pulkit Desai and Diya Patel, who invited Congresswoman Sherrill to join the celebration. Patel said she wanted to make sure that every community in Parsippany felt seen and valued.

“I organized this event because I wanted to ensure every community in Parsippany felt recognized and celebrated,” said Patel. “Since our mayor has not formally acknowledged Hindu or Filipino Heritage Months, it was important that we did. We’re running to provide true, honest representation, and that’s exactly what events like this are all about.”

Congresswoman Sherrill spoke about the importance of recognizing New Jersey’s diverse communities and reflected on her own family’s pursuit of the American dream. She shared her story of opportunity and service, describing how she chose to serve her country in the U.S. Navy; where she graduated as part of the first class of women permitted to fly helicopters and serve aboard naval vessels.

Mayoral Candidate Pulkit Desai told voters that he “is fighting for a government that listens to people and not special interest.” Desai also explained that he is working to lower taxes for his fellow neighbors and end unsustainable development here in Parsippany.

“We’ve seen a 25% increase in township taxes over the last 4 years; the first year the mayor was back in office there was a 14% increase,” said Desai. “Our town has also seen a major increase in luxury real estate developments and these are hurting our town’s infrastructure and resources. This is going to have long term consequences. We need to explore new options for development in Parsippany now. Our ticket has a great plan for attracting more short term taxpayers rather than long term residents, which will help address these issues.”

Notably absent from the event was Council Candidate Matt Kavanagh. Parsippany Democratic Municipal Chair Matt Clarkin explained that Kavanagh is currently recovering from surgery.

The event brought together residents from across Parsippany to honor traditions, share cultures, and celebrate the values of unity and representation. The Parsippany Democratic candidates Pulkit Desai, and Diya Patel emphasized their commitment to a local government that listens to and reflects the entire community.