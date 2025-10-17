Former New York Jets Star Nick Mangold in Need of Kidney Transplant

Saturday, October 18, 2025
NY Jets Legend Nick Mangold
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
93

MORRIS COUNTY — Former New York Jets center and Ring of Honor member Nick Mangold has shared an emotional message with fans, revealing that he is in need of a kidney transplant due to chronic kidney disease.

Mangold explained that he was first diagnosed in 2006 with a genetic defect that ultimately led to kidney failure. After a difficult summer, he is now undergoing dialysis while awaiting a transplant.

“I always knew this day would come, but I thought I would have had more time,” Mangold said.

With no family members able to donate, Mangold is reaching out to the Jets community and beyond for help. He is seeking a kidney donor with type O blood.

Mangold, who resides in Madison, is well-known in the community as a devoted father and neighbor. Friends and residents describe him as humble, generous, and deeply involved in local life.

Fans and community members who wish to find out if they might be a match can click here and then click “I WANT TO DONATE MY KIDNEY.” Those interested should use his full name, Nicholas Mangold, and his birth date, January 13, 1984, when completing the donor form.

Mangold expressed his gratitude to his family, friends, and fans, writing, “While this has been a tough stretch, I’m staying positive and focused on the path ahead. I’m looking forward to better days and getting back to full strength soon.”

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
