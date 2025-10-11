County College of Morris Welcomes a New Trustee

PARSIPPANY — The Morris County Board of County Commissioners this week announced two appointments to the ten-member County College of Morris (CCM) Board of Trustees, selecting a new member for the board and reappointing a sitting trustee.

Loretta Gragnani and Former Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce

Loretta Gragnani of Parsippany was appointed to an open four-year term that begins this month, and George J. Milonas of Wharton, who was first appointed in 2018, was reappointed to a four-year term.

“We’re grateful to Loretta for stepping forward to serve as a trustee and to George for continuing his commitment to CCM. Their leadership and expertise will help strengthen CCM’s position as a top community college in the state, preparing students for successful, high-earning careers,” said Commissioner John Krickus, a board liaison to CCM.

“Loretta brings a wealth of new perspectives and energy to a board that has long exemplified dedicated service to Morris County,” said Commissioner Deborah Smith, who also is a CCM liaison. “It’s equally reassuring to have George return for another term, lending his valuable experience to advance CCM’s mission. We truly appreciate their willingness to serve.”

Ms. Gragnani brings more than 30 years of experience in business management, public service and community leadership to the board. A former co-owner of a successful home design and construction firm, she served on the Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council from 2016 to 2023, including as council president, and currently chairs the township’s Zoning Board of Adjustment. She is also a member of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee.

George J. Milonas of Wharton,

She is also an active volunteer, whose civic involvement includes leadership roles with local schools, organizing hurricane relief efforts, co-chairing the American Cancer Society’s “Relay for Life” community walk, and serving on boards for the Parsippany Day Care Center and the Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms. She received the New Jersey State Volunteer Award from former Gov. Chris Christie for her efforts in helping Parsippany recover from Hurricane Irene.

“CCM not only serves young people starting their college careers, but has strong workforce development programs and cooperation with the (Morris County) Vocational School District, thus providing skills for our residents across a range of interests,” Gragnani said in a letter to the CCM Trustee Search Committee. “As a small business owner for 30 years, I would seek to share those experiences, and insure not only existing business programs, but also the success of the new Entrepreneurial and Culinary Center.”

Mr. Milonas is a CCM graduate, as well as a former detective with the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and adjunct professor at Fairleigh Dickinson University. He is now an enterprise-risk and compliance expert who helps multi-national corporations identify and prevent financial crimes, currently serving as Senior Director of Compliance Advisory for Corporate Functions at Discover Financial. His career includes leadership roles in corporate security, anti-financial crime and compliance at MetLife, Avis Budget Group and JP Morgan Chase.