Boredom Busters Drive for Goryeb Children’s Hospital Brings Smiles to Hospitalized Teens

MORRIS COUNTY — Hospital stays can often feel long and stressful, especially for preteens and teenagers who may find themselves with little to do during recovery. This month, the LEAD Morris Project is helping to change that with the Boredom Busters Drive for Goryeb Children’s Hospital, running through Monday, October 27.

The initiative encourages community members to donate new STEM kits, art projects, and small games to help bring creativity and joy to young patients during extended hospital stays. The focus is specifically on preteens and teens, who are often overlooked in traditional toy drives.

“Every kit or project truly makes a difference,” organizers noted. “Something as simple as a LEGO set, art kit, or STEM project can turn a long hospital day into an afternoon of curiosity, creativity, and connection.”

Recommended Donation Items

Donations must be new items only. Suggested items include:

LEGO sets

Playing cards and small games

Art kits (diamond art, origami, friendship bracelets, etc.)

STEM kits (robot arm, radio, walkie-talkies, Bluetooth speaker, crystal growing, magnet lab)

Kinetic sand or similar sensory kits

Drop-Off Locations

Community members can bring their donations to any of the following participating locations:

Morris County Chamber of Commerce

325 Columbia Turnpike, Florham Park

325 Columbia Turnpike, Florham Park The Growing Stage – The Children’s Theatre of New Jersey

7 Ledgewood Avenue, Netcong Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. During performances of Diary of a Wimpy Kid

7 Ledgewood Avenue, Netcong Fulton Bank

272 Route 46, Rockaway Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

272 Route 46, Rockaway Garden Savings Federal Credit Union Branches: Dover Branch, 23 Prospect Street, Dover Parsippany Branch, 129 Littleton Road, Parsippany South Orange Branch, 15 Scotland Road, South Orange Newark Branch, 120 Ferry Street, Newark Sayreville Branch, 2909 Washington Road, Parlin Brick Branch, 990 Cedar Bridge Avenue, Brick



For those who prefer to make a financial contribution, funds will be used to purchase needed items directly for the children. Donations can be arranged by emailing [email protected] or [email protected].

“We’re so grateful for the community’s compassion and generosity,” said Michael Harrison, a member of the Morris County Chamber of Commerce. “Together, we can brighten hospital days and bring smiles to young faces who need them most.”

The Boredom Busters Drive runs through Monday, October 27, and all contributions—large or small—help make hospital stays a little brighter for the children at Goryeb Children’s Hospital.