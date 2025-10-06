Focused on Student Success, Fiscal Responsibility, and Community Needs

PARSIPPANY — Susy Golderer and Jack Raia are running for re-election to the Parsippany Board of Education. Both bring the experience and leadership that Parsippany schools and

taxpayers need right now.



Parsippany is facing big decisions about new residential development projects. Most of

these projects are built under special tax deals, called PILOTs, where builders pay the town

but as of right now nothing goes to the schools. These deals will leave schools short of

funding. Susy and Jack have been strong leaders in making sure the schools and taxpayers

are protected.

Jack Raia is seeking his 2nd term. A graduate of Parsippany schools, Jack brings 24

years of financial leadership as a CPA with an MBA in Finance. He has been a strong

voice for smart financial planning and protecting taxpayers.



Their Priorities:

•Protect Parsippany schools from unfair tax deals that cut school funding

•Support student success and help each child discover their talents

•Keep taxes fair and use money wisely

•Make decisions based on experience, facts, and what is best for Parsippany families



Susy Golderer is seeking her 5th term. She has lived in Parsippany for over 29 years,

raised four children in the district, and brings over 36 years of business and

community leadership. She has served as Board President, Vice President, and

Vice President of the Morris County School Boards Association.

On Tuesday, November 4, 2025, make your voice count by voting for Susy Golderer and Jack Raia for the Parsippany Board of Education—dedicated leaders committed to the success of Parsippany’s students, schools, and taxpayers.