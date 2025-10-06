Morris County Courthouse, Administration Building Partial Closure

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Courthouse Complex and the Morris County Administration and Records Building in Morristown will be partially closed on Thursday, October 9, 2025 for a planned security exercise.

The Morris County Administration and Records Building will be closed to the public from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The building will reopen at 1:30 p.m. for county business only.

The Morris County Courthouse will be closed to the public from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Court staff will remain available by phone from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at (862) 397-5700. All court matters scheduled after 1:30 p.m. will be heard virtually. Emergent matters will be heard before 11:00 a.m. or virtually after 1:30 p.m.

Anyone seeking a temporary domestic violence restraining order between 10:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on October 9 should apply through the Morristown Police Department or their local police department.