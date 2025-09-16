Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Parsippany Senior Earns Nation’s Highest Youth Honor

In August 2024, Mikie Sherrill (U.S. Congresswoman) presented the Congressional Silver Medal award to Aum Shah. Now, Aum Shah is a Congressional Gold Medal recipient.
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Parsippany, NJ — Aum Shah, a senior at the Academy for Mathematics, Science, and Engineering at Morris Hills High School, has been awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest honor bestowed by the U.S. Congress upon young Americans for their achievements in service, personal development, physical fitness, and exploration.

Aum has distinguished himself through outstanding dedication in all four program areas:

  • Voluntary Public Service:  Through over 400 hours of service, Aum Shah has positively impacted the lives of hundreds of students across a wide spectrum of needs. He has provided patient guidance to students with learning challenges, helping them build confidence and strengthen academic skills. He has also mentored underprivileged students with limited access to academic support. Beyond this, Aum has inspired motivated peers worldwide to excel in subjects such as SAT Math, AP Physics, and Robotics.
  • Personal Development: A passionate innovator and leader, Aum has served as Co-Captain of his FTC robotics team, the Krypton Warriors, leading them to the New Jersey State Semifinals. As a certified Climate Reality Leader, Aum developed the “Power of Clean Water” app, a sustainability initiative designed to raise awareness about global water scarcity and conservation. His commitment to STEM education and outreach was further recognized with the Ferring STEM Star Pin, awarded to students who demonstrate excellence in science and innovation.
  • Physical Fitness: Aum maintains an active lifestyle through competitive tennis and biking, demonstrating perseverance and balance alongside his academic and service commitments.
  • Expedition/Exploration: His curiosity and global outlook led him on an explorational /educational journey to Japan, where he explored Hiroshima, Kyoto, Osaka, and Mount Fuji. He also visited the Miraikan – Japan’s National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation. He marveled at the world’s largest moving Gundam robot, experiences that fueled his passion for robotics and global scientific discovery.

As a proud Parsippany resident, Aum’s commitment to community service, innovation, and global exploration embodies the spirit of the Congressional Award Program. His receipt of the Gold Medal stands as a testament to years of dedication, leadership, and the pursuit of excellence.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019
