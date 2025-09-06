Letter to the Editor: Littleton Road Residents Frustrated by Sinking Patches and Unresolved Repairs

Dear Editor:

The patched holes on Littleton Road are a significant concern for residents.

In May and June, road crews opened sections of the road between Park Road and Silvan Way to install what appear to be new gas lines, etc.

However, after the work was completed, the road was patched, and the asphalt began to sink as a result, trucks and heavy equipment are causing considerable noise and vibrations in properties located along the road.

The County Road Department has been unable to provide an update regarding when this issue will be addressed.



Juan Amaya







