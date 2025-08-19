Wednesday, August 20, 2025
HomeLocal NewsRose House Announces Annual 50-50 Raffle Fundraiser to Help Those With Special...
Local News

Rose House Announces Annual 50-50 Raffle Fundraiser to Help Those With Special Needs

Billy and Rachel, residents of Rose House’s Hanover Community Residence in Cedar Knolls, New Jersey, invite the community to purchase 50-50 raffle tickets. Proceeds will help raise funding for an additional housing complex designed for people with special needs.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
2925

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Rose House has announced the start of its annual 50-50 raffle fundraiser, with proceeds benefiting the nonprofit organization’s “Forever Home Project.”

Scheduled for completion in 2027, the project will create affordable housing for 12 additional adults with special needs on a 14.7-acre property at 345 State Route 24 in Chester Township. The site was formerly home to the Glenlora Nursing Home.

“With approximately 10,000 adults with disabilities in New Jersey needing services, the demand for special needs housing has never been more urgent,” said Rose House CEO Tom Mitchell. “As individuals with developmental disabilities transition out of the school system and their caregivers grow older, the need for lifelong support becomes more crucial. Our mission is to ensure these individuals continue to receive the care and dignity they deserve, and we rely on the generosity of our community to make that possible. Fundraising efforts like our annual 50-50 raffle play a vital role in sustaining these essential services.”

The Forever Home Project will feature:

  • 12 single-occupancy apartments designed for adults with developmental disabilities
  • Handicap-accessible vans to provide safe transportation
  • Trained caregivers available daily as needed
  • Community integration through employment opportunities and social events

Last year’s raffle raised a record-breaking $10,560 for Rose House. Tickets are $10.00 each, and the winning ticket will be drawn on December 18. The winner does not need to be present. To purchase tickets, call Rose House at (973) 984-0006, ext. 121, or email [email protected].

Rose House, based in Parsipany, creates forever homes that provide stability and opportunity for adults with special needs throughout Morris County. The nonprofit offers customized, self-directed programs to meet individual needs and is committed to building an inclusive future where everyone has a loving home. Rose House holds a four-star rating from CharityNavigator.org—the highest possible distinction—and has earned the Gold Seal of Transparency from Candid.

For more information, visit www.therosehouse.org.

spot_img
Previous article
Fore! Livingston Kiwanis Brings Golf Fun to Parsippany
Next article
“Autumn Fest” at The Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »