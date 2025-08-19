Rose House Announces Annual 50-50 Raffle Fundraiser to Help Those With Special Needs

PARSIPPANY — Rose House has announced the start of its annual 50-50 raffle fundraiser, with proceeds benefiting the nonprofit organization’s “Forever Home Project.”

Scheduled for completion in 2027, the project will create affordable housing for 12 additional adults with special needs on a 14.7-acre property at 345 State Route 24 in Chester Township. The site was formerly home to the Glenlora Nursing Home.

“With approximately 10,000 adults with disabilities in New Jersey needing services, the demand for special needs housing has never been more urgent,” said Rose House CEO Tom Mitchell. “As individuals with developmental disabilities transition out of the school system and their caregivers grow older, the need for lifelong support becomes more crucial. Our mission is to ensure these individuals continue to receive the care and dignity they deserve, and we rely on the generosity of our community to make that possible. Fundraising efforts like our annual 50-50 raffle play a vital role in sustaining these essential services.”

The Forever Home Project will feature:

12 single-occupancy apartments designed for adults with developmental disabilities

Handicap-accessible vans to provide safe transportation

Trained caregivers available daily as needed

Community integration through employment opportunities and social events

Last year’s raffle raised a record-breaking $10,560 for Rose House. Tickets are $10.00 each, and the winning ticket will be drawn on December 18. The winner does not need to be present. To purchase tickets, call Rose House at (973) 984-0006, ext. 121, or email [email protected].

Rose House, based in Parsipany, creates forever homes that provide stability and opportunity for adults with special needs throughout Morris County. The nonprofit offers customized, self-directed programs to meet individual needs and is committed to building an inclusive future where everyone has a loving home. Rose House holds a four-star rating from CharityNavigator.org—the highest possible distinction—and has earned the Gold Seal of Transparency from Candid.

For more information, visit www.therosehouse.org.