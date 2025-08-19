“Autumn Fest” at The Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms

PARSIPPANY — The Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms, the early 20th-century historic home of Gustav Stickley, will host Autumn Fest, a private Open House event on Saturday, October 4, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Autumn Fest will take place across the Craftsman Farms property and will include tethered hot air balloon rides (weather permitting), open house access to the Log House and North Cottage, a complimentary glass of prosecco, and a VIP discount in The Craftsman Shop. Guests will also be able to watch live plein air painting and take home a custom letterpress printmaking souvenir. This event is for adults only; guests must be 21 or older to attend.

Tethered hot air balloon rides will be offered from the museum’s lawn and provide views of the remaining 30 acres of the Craftsman Farms landscape. VIP shopping will be available in The Craftsman Shop (completed in 2024), which features custom jewelry, home décor items, the museum’s new children’s book, and other visitor favorites.

Docents will be stationed throughout the Log House, North Cottage, and landscape, to share information about the history and significance of the site. The Log House structure, completed in 1911, is one of the most important architectural achievements of the Arts and Crafts movement in America. Designed to be a clubhouse, it became the Stickley family home and remains the heart of the property today.

Autumn Fest will precede The Harvest Party, the museum’s largest annual fundraiser, taking place later that evening. Advance registration is required for both events.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.stickleymuseum.org or follow the museum on social media.