Morristown Medical Center Completes $27 Million Emergency Department Expansion and Modernization

MORRIS COUNTY — Atlantic Health System’s Morristown Medical Center has completed the final phase of its $27 million Sameth Emergency Department expansion and modernization project. This milestone enhances access to emergency medical care in one of the busiest hospitals in New Jersey and the nation.

The newly renovated emergency department includes 12 new patient rooms, 12 low-acuity bays, three private triage rooms in the waiting area, an electrocardiogram room, and two additional nursing and physician stations. With the project now completed, the emergency department has grown from 78 treatment areas in early 2022 to 120 today.

In 2024 alone, Morristown Medical Center’s emergency department served more than 110,000 patients, reflecting the growing demand from the region’s expanding population. Despite the large-scale renovations, the hospital and emergency department remained fully operational throughout the multi-phase construction process.

“This project was designed to improve the experience of our patients and their families, while also supporting the needs of our growing community and our dedicated team,” said Trish O’Keefe, PhD, RN, President of Morristown Medical Center. “I am deeply grateful to our team members and physicians for their commitment, and to our patients for their patience during this time.”

In addition to modernized facilities and expanded capacity, the emergency department now features enhanced triage areas, a behavioral health space, and specialized treatment areas for adults and children.

The completed expansion is considered the final development on the current physical footprint of the hospital, pending future projects that require necessary approvals. Proposed plans include a new patient care pavilion, a medical specialty building, a larger parking garage, and two additional floors to the Goryeb Children’s Hospital.

“With sustained high volumes, additional beds and facilities are essential to meeting our mission of extraordinary care,” O’Keefe said. “We are focused on continuing to enhance our infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of the communities we serve.”

New Neurovascular Inpatient Unit Opens

Morristown Medical Center also recently opened a new 24-bed neurovascular inpatient unit in the main hospital building. Designed for medical, intermediate, and acute care patients, the unit features all private rooms, a dedicated family space, and upgraded monitoring technology. The project required a strategic relocation of several departments and careful phased planning.

Specialty Services Expand on Madison Avenue

As part of a broader initiative to optimize space, Atlantic Health System has also launched new clinical services across the street from the main hospital campus:

Atlantic Health Urgent Care (111 Madison Avenue) offers rapid diagnostic testing, x-rays, and treatment for mild to severe health concerns.

Atlantic Vascular (65 Madison Avenue): Provides advanced diagnostics and treatment for circulatory disorders.

Hersh Fetal Center (55 Madison Avenue): Serves women with high-risk pregnancies, providing integrated maternal-fetal care in one location.

About Atlantic Health System

Atlantic Health System is a leading nonprofit health care provider serving more than 7.5 million people across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York. It includes eight hospitals and over 550 care sites, with a workforce of 24,000 and more than 7,779 affiliated physicians. Atlantic Health offers a full continuum of care, from urgent care to rehabilitation, and is a founding member of the Healthcare Transformation Consortium. The system is also the official health care partner of the New York Jets and is affiliated with the Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University.