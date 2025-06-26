Thursday, June 26, 2025
Local News

Lakeland Hills YMCA and Allegro Academy to Host Global-Themed Outdoor Summer Concert

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
MOUNTAIN LAKES — Residents from Parsippany and surrounding communities are invited to enjoy an evening of music, culture, and community spirit as the Lakeland Hills Family YMCA teams up with Allegro: The Music Shop Academy for their Outdoor Summer Concert on Thursday, August 7 at 6:30 p.m. The event will take place at the YMCA’s scenic outdoor venue located at 100 Fanny Road, Mountain Lakes.

This free community concert promises to be more than just an ordinary summer performance. Titled “Showcasing Pieces That Take You Around the World,” the evening features global-inspired selections designed to transport the audience through a musical journey across continents and cultures.

Two standout performances are scheduled:

  • Sizzling Strings in the Water, presented by the Sizzling Strings performance group, and
  • Traveling with Summer Encore, performed by the Summer Encore Group.

Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair, snacks, and their favorite beverages to create a picnic-style experience on the lawn. The event is family-friendly and open to all ages, making it a perfect opportunity for residents of Parsippany and nearby towns to connect and celebrate local youth talent.

“This concert showcases not just our students’ musical skills, but their ability to share stories and emotions through global rhythms and melodies,” said a representative from Allegro. “We’re proud to bring this cultural experience to the community in partnership with Lakeland Hills YMCA.”

The event is free, but registration is recommended. To sign up or learn more, visit www.lakelandhillsymca.com.

Whether you’re a music lover, a supporter of local arts, or simply looking for a memorable night out, the Outdoor Summer Concert promises a vibrant evening of inspiration and entertainment in the heart of Morris County.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
