New Jersey Hits the Jackpot with Record iGaming Revenue in May, but Land-Based Casinos Reclaim the Throne

New Jersey’s gambling market saw another blockbuster month in May, setting a new record for iGaming revenue while also witnessing a notable comeback from traditional, land-based casinos. The state’s total gambling revenue for the month surged to $614.7 million, reflecting a 20.5% increase year-on-year and climbing 14.6% above April’s total, according to the latest data from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.

Online platforms continued to make headlines, especially those offering alternatives like Sweep Slots, which allow players to enjoy games with the thrill of real prizes without spending actual money. On the other hand, May marked the first time in several months that brick-and-mortar casinos brought in more revenue than any other gambling sector.

iGaming, though, didn’t step aside quietly. The digital segment posted a record $246.8 million in revenue, its best showing ever. That figure was 28.5% higher than in May 2024 and managed to beat the previous all-time high from March by 1.2%. Month-on-month, it rose by 4.9%. Online slots and table games alone contributed $244.2 million to that total, marking a 28.6% increase from last year. Internet poker, while a smaller slice of the pie, also performed well with $2.7 million in revenue, up 22.8%.

Leading the digital charge was FanDuel and its partner Golden Nugget Atlantic City, taking in $54.5 million. DraftKings, working alongside Resorts Casino Hotel, wasn’t far behind with $48.1 million. BetMGM and Borgata secured third place, collecting $32.5 million. Borgata’s standalone platform brought in $20.8 million, while Caesars Palace and Tropicana Atlantic City reported $18 million in combined iGaming revenue. The growth in the online sector continues to be buoyed by innovation, accessibility, and the rise of options like Sweep Slots, which give casual players a chance to win prizes in a more relaxed, legal environment using virtual currency.

Sports betting also had a strong May, generating $102.5 million in revenue, up 30.2% from last year and 13.3% higher than April. Online wagering was responsible for the lion’s share at $98 million, representing a 26.2% increase from the same month in 2024. Retail betting had a particularly eye-catching jump, up a staggering 326.6% from the prior year, finishing at $4.5 million. The total handle for May reached $1.01 billion, with online platforms accounting for $967.1 million of that and retail sportsbooks taking in $43.5 million. The state’s hold rate stood at a robust 10.14%, signaling solid profitability across the board.

In terms of individual operators, FanDuel and Meadowlands continued to dominate the online sportsbook space, bringing in $44.3 million. DraftKings and Resorts Casino Hotel followed with $28.3 million. BetFanatics and Bally’s generated $6.2 million, just ahead of Bet365 and Hard Rock with $6.0 million. ESPN Bet and Resorts rounded out the top performers at $4.9 million. For retail operations, Meadowlands led decisively with $4.8 million in earnings.

Despite the digital dominance, May belonged to the land-based casinos. After playing a secondary role for several months, they came roaring back with $265.3 million in revenue, which is a 10.9% increase year-over-year. Slot machines did the heavy lifting, contributing $194.8 million, which was up 7.5% from May of last year. Table games brought in $70.5 million, marking an impressive 21.9% gain. This resurgence reflects not only seasonal foot traffic increases but also perhaps a growing nostalgia for the physical casino experience, complete with its lights, sounds, and social ambiance.

From a tax perspective, New Jersey netted a tidy sum. The state collected $66.8 million from all gambling activities in May. Online gambling accounted for the largest share at $37.1 million, followed by $16.5 million from land-based casinos. Online sports betting generated $12.7 million in tax revenue, while retail betting contributed $454,318. These contributions underline how vital the gambling sector has become to the state’s financial ecosystem.

Year-to-date, the state’s total gambling revenue reached $2.74 billion, 6.6% higher than at the same point in 2024. iGaming accounted for $1.16 billion, land-based casinos brought in $1.12 billion, and sports wagering added $460.2 million to the tally. This upward trajectory highlights not only the maturity of New Jersey’s gambling market but also its resilience and adaptability across various platforms.

The month of May served as a clear reminder that while online gambling continues to push the envelope, traditional casinos still hold a strong emotional and economic sway. New Jersey’s gambling scene is proving that both worlds can thrive, sometimes in competition, often in harmony.