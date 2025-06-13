Morning After the Win: Ciattarelli Makes Dover First Stop

DOVER — The morning after securing the GOP nomination, Jack Ciattarelli swiftly hit the trail—starting in the heart of Morris County, at bustling Colombian bakery, Rico Pan Bakery, in Dover. This visit wasn’t random: Dover is a solidly Democratic town where roughly 75% of residents are Latino, making it a symbolic and strategic choice to reach out to a community that could swing the November election.
Accompanied by local Republican leaders and campaign aides, Ciattarelli greeted early patrons warmly, sharing coffee and pastries while outlining his message: “We’re here on day one, focused on kitchen‑table issues—property taxes, public safety, and opportunity for all families.” The intimate setting allowed him to emphasize that his campaign is not just for Republicans but also for independents and moderate Democrats.
His visit had more profound political significance: it showcased an intentional outreach to Hispanic voters who, in the 2024 presidential election, showed increasing support for Trump-backed candidates in North Jersey. Ciattarelli’s stop in Dover aligns with broader GOP efforts to flip traditionally Democratic-leaning constituencies.