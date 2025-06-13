Morning After the Win: Ciattarelli Makes Dover First Stop

DOVER — The morning after securing the GOP nomination, Jack Ciattarelli swiftly hit the trail—starting in the heart of Morris County, at bustling Colombian bakery, Rico Pan Bakery, in Dover. This visit wasn’t random: Dover is a solidly Democratic town where roughly 75% of residents are Latino, making it a symbolic and strategic choice to reach out to a community that could swing the November election.

Jack Ciattarelli visits Rico Pan Bakery in Dover the morning after winning the Republican nomination for Governor, greeting residents and supporters during his first post-primary stop.

Accompanied by local Republican leaders and campaign aides, Ciattarelli greeted early patrons warmly, sharing coffee and pastries while outlining his message: “We’re here on day one, focused on kitchen‑table issues—property taxes, public safety, and opportunity for all families.” The intimate setting allowed him to emphasize that his campaign is not just for Republicans but also for independents and moderate Democrats.

His visit had more profound political significance: it showcased an intentional outreach to Hispanic voters who, in the 2024 presidential election, showed increasing support for Trump-backed candidates in North Jersey. Ciattarelli’s stop in Dover aligns with broader GOP efforts to flip traditionally Democratic-leaning constituencies.

Mine Hill Mayor Sam Morris, Assemblywoman Aura Dunn, Dover Mayor James Dodd, GOP nominee Jack Ciattarelli, and Senator Anthony Bucco gather at Rico Pan Bakery in Dover, where a full house of residents and media welcomed Ciattarelli in the morning.

Jack Ciattarelli shares a moment with Dover Mayor James Dodd, James Dodd, Jr., and Angela Smith during a post-primary visit to Rico Pan Bakery, where community members and media filled the room.

Assemblywoman Aura Dunn joins Jack Ciattarelli at Rico Pan Bakery in Dover, where a packed room of TV cameras and residents welcomed the GOP nominee the morning after his primary victory.