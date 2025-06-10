Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Local News

Transit Update: Ahead of Schedule

I-80 Westbound Lanes in Wharton to Reopen Ahead of Schedule

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — Commuters and local businesses in Morris County are set to benefit from an early reopening of Interstate 80’s westbound lanes in Wharton, with all three lanes expected to be fully operational by Saturday, June 14, nearly 11 days ahead of schedule, according to transportation officials.

To complete the work, crews will temporarily close one westbound lane overnight on Monday, June 9, Tuesday, June 10, and Wednesday, June 11 for repaving and barrier removal. At least one westbound lane will remain open each night to maintain traffic flow.

A full westbound closure is scheduled for the night of Friday, June 13, to allow for final paving and striping. Weather permitting, all lanes will reopen by Saturday morning, June 14.

Meanwhile, progress continues on the eastbound side, where all lanes are expected to reopen by Friday, June 21.

Motorists are reminded that this remains an active construction zone, and caution is strongly advised. The speed limit is 45 miles per hour westbound and 40 miles per hour eastbound.

For real-time traffic updates and lane closure alerts, drivers can visit 511NJ.org.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Local News

