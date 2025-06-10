Five Types of Cases a Personal Injury Lawyer Can Help You With

If you have been injured because of someone else’s negligence, you are not alone. Every day, hundreds of people in the United States find themselves injured in accidents that could have been avoided or caused by another person’s ignorance.

In these cases, the personal injury attorneys from Greenslade Cronk, LLP, can help you understand your rights and fight for fair compensation. The following are five common types of cases that personal injury lawyers handle.

1. Car Accidents

Around 19,937 crashes happen every day in the US. This makes car accidents the most frequent reason why people hire a personal injury lawyer. Whether it is a minor collision or a serious crash, having injuries can have a lasting impact on your life.

Common causes of car crashes include:

Speeding

Distraction, i.e., texting while driving

Driving under the influence

Aggressive driving

A personal injury lawyer can help collect evidence and negotiate with insurance companies to ensure a victim gets a fair settlement for bills and damages.

2. Slip and Fall Accidents

Slip and fall accidents can happen anywhere, whether at a grocery store, in a parking lot, or even on personal property, let’s say your friend’s house. Property owners have a duty to keep their spaces safe for visitors and inform them of any conditions that could pose a risk.

If they fail to fix hazards like wet floors, uneven sidewalks, or poor lighting, and someone gets hurt, they may be held responsible. A personal injury lawyer can assist you in proving that the property owner was negligent and secure compensation for your injuries.

3. Medical Malpractice

When you go to see a doctor, you trust that you will get proper care. However, sometimes, medical professionals make mistakes that can seriously harm patients. It is estimated that approximately 20,000 medical malpractice cases are filed each year in the country.

Medical malpractice cases are complex and require expert testimony to prove the mistake and the damage caused. Examples of medical malpractice include:

Birth injuries

Misdiagnoses

Wrong medication

Anesthesia errors

An experienced personal injury attorney specializing in such cases can guide you through the legal process and help you seek justice.

4. Workplace Injuries

There are some professions that pose higher risks for injuries than others. For example, construction workers interact with different hazards day in and day out. While workers’ compensation is supposed to assist in covering medical costs and lost wages, there are some things that are left out.

In some cases, another company may be responsible for your injuries—for instance, a subcontractor at a construction site. A personal injury lawyer helps the victim file a workers’ compensation claim and even a lawsuit against a third party when necessary.

5. Product Liability Cases

Unsafe products can cause injuries to consumers. This may include anything from a faulty appliance to a dangerous medication. If a product has a flaw in its design, was made poorly, or didn’t come with proper warnings, the company that made or sold the item may be held responsible. A personal injury lawyer can help you file a product liability claim and hold the manufacturer accountable for your injuries.

Other Cases a Personal Injury Lawyer Can Handle

Apart from the cases mentioned above, personal injury lawyers also handle:

Wrongful death claims are filed by a victim’s surviving family.

Nursing home abuse experienced by residents in nursing homes.

Dog bite cases that are filed against pet owners who failed to keep their dogs under control.

Any kind of assault, including sexual assault.

Different types of traffic accidents include motorcycle, truck, bicycle, and pedestrian accidents.

Conclusion

Accidents, whether big or small, can turn your life upside down. If you have been injured because of another person’s negligent actions, don’t hesitate to contact a personal injury lawyer to understand your legal options and best steps forward.