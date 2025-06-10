Beyond the Bell, Inside our District: How to High School

PARSIPPANY — In this special video produced by Parsippany‑Troy Hills Schools, rising seniors take the spotlight to share invaluable tips, heartfelt stories, and expert advice that will help you survive and thrive during high school. From acing academics and managing stress, to building friendships and getting involved outside the classroom, this episode is packed with real-world wisdom from students there. Whether you’re just starting high school or approaching graduation, get ready for an inspiring tour of what matters—Beyond the Bell.