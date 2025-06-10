Tuesday, June 10, 2025
HomeLocal NewsBeyond the Bell, Inside our District: How to High School
Local NewsSchool News

Beyond the Bell, Inside our District: How to High School

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1211

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — In this special video produced by Parsippany‑Troy Hills Schools, rising seniors take the spotlight to share invaluable tips, heartfelt stories, and expert advice that will help you survive and thrive during high school. From acing academics and managing stress, to building friendships and getting involved outside the classroom, this episode is packed with real-world wisdom from students there. Whether you’re just starting high school or approaching graduation, get ready for an inspiring tour of what matters—Beyond the Bell.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Five Types of Cases a Personal Injury Lawyer Can Help You With
Next article
Lake Hiawatha Student Graduates from University of Alabama
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »